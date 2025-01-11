ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's slate of NBA action as we head to Portland for this next cross-conference matchup. The Miami Heat (19-17) will take on the Portland Trail Blazers (13-24) as both sides face off for the first time this season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference and most recently took down the Utah Jazz 97-92. They've now won back-to-back games following a three-game losing streak and they'll be hoping for another road win as the short betting favorites.

The Portland Trail Blazers currently occupy the 13-spot in the Western Conference. They've gone 4-6 over their last 10 games and most recently fell to the Dallas Mavericks 117-111. This will be their first game against the Heat as they try to open this season series with a win.

Here are the Heat-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Trail Blazers Odds

Miami Heat: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -178

Portland Trail Blazers: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 217.5 (-112)

Under: 217.5 (-108)

How To Watch Heat vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Miami Heat are fresh off back-to-back wins and despite all the drama surrounding Jimmy Butler and the organization, they've managed to remain focused and win games nonetheless. Tyler Herro was their leading scorer last game with 23 points and he's taken the role as their primary leader without Butler on the floor. Jaime Jacquez Jr. has also been exceeding his averages after seeing an increased role in the offense, so this Miami team is slowly building an identity once again without their Superstar.

Expand Tweet



A massive development for the Heat has been the emergence of Kel'el Ware as a reliable option off the bench. Not only is he capable of big scoring nights as we've seen from him recently, but he's also very strong in grabbing rebounds and being an athletic presence for them in the paint. Duncan Robinson has been slumping from three over the last few games, but it's only a matter of time before he heats up again and starts making a difference in close games.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Not much has gone right for the Trail Blazers this season, but that hasn't stopped them from remaining competitive throughout the majority of their games. While Anfernee Simons was their only reliable scorer from a year ago, both Shaedon Sharpe and Jerami Grant have emerged as reliable options to aid in the efforts. The Blazers also feature a revamped interior highlighted by Deandre Ayton and Donovan Clingan, so this Blazers team should continue to improve with each passing game this season.

Expand Tweet



While they're prone to falling behind early in their games, the Trail Blazers have displayed a great ability to score quickly and go on unanswered runs when facing a deficit. The team is full of players that can heat up in an instant, so much of their game is predicated on finding the hot hand and feeding them early and often. Look for Deni Avdija to play a significant role in distributing the ball and combating the Miami Heat with his size along the perimeters.

Final Heat-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

While the Miami Heat are facing some disarray surrounding Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier have been able to pick up the slack and keep them competitive throughout their games. This Miami team has a strong identity on the defensive side of the ball, so expect them to give Portland some issues throughout the course of this game.

The Portland Trail Blazers are playing much better basketball at this point of the season and if they're able to get one of their starters hot from the field, they should be able to mount a few scoring runs against the struggling offense of the Heat.

This first meeting between these two teams should indicative of how their second game will go, but I think the Trail Blazers are enjoying some success with their lineup at the moment and the same can't be said of the Heat. Miami has also struggled to score the ball efficiently, so we'll side with the Blazers due to their energy and chemistry over the last few games.

Final Heat-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers ()