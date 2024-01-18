As the team reaches the midway point of the season, Adebayo has been arguably their main anchor.

If there is one aspect about playing basketball that can be considered a sign of flattery, it is when you have the basketball and the opposing defense sends two defenders to double-team to make you flustered enough to pass the ball away. This season, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo has been experiencing that tenfold.

This was highly evident in Monday's gritty win against the Brooklyn Nets where according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, Adebayo was double-teamed seven times in the post and twice more in isolation. For the 26-year old big-man, it felt “very, very different” than usual to get that extra attention, but sees it as a “sign of respect.”

“Different. Very, very different,” Adebayo said “That’s the first time I’ve really been doubled that much in a game. But definitely a sign of respect and you watch film and you build off of that, knowing that teams are going to double you now. So the biggest thing is to find the open man.”

Adebayo has improved in every facet this season for Miami as he is still an excellent defender, he's a threat offensively, and even has dangerous play-making ability with his passing. Other teams have noticed it as well, sending as much firepower as they can to try and contain him.

“It was weird, not going to say it didn’t feel right,” Adebayo said via The Miami Herald. “Just because you’re used to, maybe certain actions you get doubled. But it was like every time and you have to have the mental stability to keep playing and be productive. I did that rebounding and defending.”

Spoelstra has a positive spin on Adebayo experiencing double teams

Another person who sees it as respect is Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra who described the constant double-teams as Adebayo feeling what it is like to be “schemed against” which will further help his development in overcoming the pressure. The University of Kentucky product has been averaging 21.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

“He felt what it’s like to be absolutely schemed against and I think that’s great for him and for us to face those constant double-teams,” Spoelstra said. “That’s the first time really he’s been doubled that consistently and that’s born out of respect for what he’s been doing. The league is noticing and he’ll adapt. He’s been figuring things out exponentially through the competition and this will be a good step for him and us.”

Adebayo has been really effective as of late as evident by the NBA awarding him the honor of Eastern Conference player of the week in outings from Jan. 8 through Jan. 14. In that time span, he led Miami to a 3-1 record in the week after averaging 23.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.00 blocks while shooting 56.5 percent from the field.

Tyler Herro on what to do when others are being double teamed

When opponents do the double teams on different players, it can impact the spacing on the floor as star Tyler Herro mentions after the game. He said to the media that teams will start doing those actions on players like Adebayo and Heat star Jimmy Butler and it is on the rest of the squad to adapt and capitalize on different possessions.

“I’m sure teams will start doubling Bam, doubling Jimmy [Butler] in the low post,” Herro said. “Our spacing was all right on certain possessions. But I think when we watch the film, we’ll get better with that spacing when they do double.”

Miami will come back home for a short one-game stint Friday as they face the Atlanta Hawks in what should be another celebratory night as they retire Udonis Haslem's jersey. The team is 24-17 on the season which puts them sixth in the Eastern Conference.