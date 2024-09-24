College football Week 4 once again featured stellar performances from some of the top players in the country. So, how did that impact our Heisman Trophy power rankings?

The usual contenders were back in a big way. Last week's No. 1, Miami's Cam Ward, was once again excellent, helping the Hurricanes stay undefeated with a win over a tough South Florida team. Meanwhile, Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter was instrumental in the Buffaloes' wild overtime comeback win over Baylor. Additionally, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty finally took the field against Portland State, where the running back continued to put up staggering numbers.

As we approach the halfway mark of the regular season, we’re narrowing our rankings to the five highest-ranked players.

Here’s how our Heisman Trophy power rankings shook out after Week 4 of the 2024 college football season.

1. Travis Hunter, WR/CB: Colorado

Colorado was on the ropes against Baylor last Saturday night, down by seven with under two minutes to go. While it was Shedeur Sanders' Hail Mary to LaJohntay Wester that sent the game to overtime, it was Travis Hunter who sealed the deal in extras by forcing a Baylor fumble right at the goal line. As usual, Hunter was also a key part of Colorado's offense, recording his fourth consecutive 100-yard receiving game (130 yards). It's truly remarkable how much of a difference-maker Hunter is, considering the volume he plays and the consistently high level at which he performs.

2. Cam Ward, QB: Miami

Speaking of difference-makers, Miami's Cam Ward is right in the thick of the Heisman Trophy conversation. He’s likely to remain a mainstay atop the rankings as long as he keeps delivering performances like he has over the last four weeks, including his showing against South Florida on Saturday night. Ward threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns, with his lone interception more on the receiver than on him. The Miami quarterback has now thrown for 300 or more yards and three or more touchdowns in every game this season. He currently leads the nation in passing touchdowns with 14.

3. Jaxson Dart, QB: Ole Miss

While the level of competition Ole Miss has faced through four weeks has been relatively weak, Jaxson Dart’s performance has been anything but. He’s been consistently putting up big numbers each week, which is why he ranks in the top three of our Heisman Trophy power rankings. Dart lit up Georgia Southern for 382 yards and four touchdowns, though he did throw one interception. He now leads the nation in passing yards with 1,554.

4. Ashton Jeanty, RB: Boise State

Some still tend to overlook Ashton Jeanty because he plays for Boise State or because he's faced lesser competition. But the Broncos’ running back is an absolute stud who shouldn’t be underestimated. While he didn’t have a standout performance in Boise State’s easy win last Saturday—posting 11 carries for 127 yards and no touchdowns—Jeanty remains second in the nation in rushing touchdowns (9), rushing yards (586) and yards per carry (10.46). He’ll look to have a big night this coming weekend when his No. 25 Broncos face undefeated Washington State at home.

5. Jalen Milroe, QB: Alabama

We didn’t get a chance to see Jalen Milroe in action in Week 4 due to Alabama's bye, but he has a huge opportunity ahead. When No. 4 Alabama meets No. 2 Georgia in Tuscaloosa for a showdown between SEC powerhouses, Milroe has the chance to put his name at the top of the Heisman list. Should he help lead the Crimson Tide to victory, there’s no doubt he’ll climb up many Heisman boards, including ours.

Those still in the hunt

Though we've narrowed our list to the top five players, those like Oregon's Dillion Gabriel and others are still very much in the mix and can easily make an appearance back in our Heisman Trophy power rankings. Gabriel, after all, still leads the nation in completion percentage (84%) and is the quarterback of a top 10 team.

USC's Miller Moss and even Syracuse's Kyle McCord are completely out of the running, but their teams did suffer, losing in Week 4. Moss and McCord both threw a pick-six in their respective conference loss games, which obviously doesn't help their Heisman chances.

Those on the rise

Pitt’s starting quarterback Eli Holstein is someone to keep an eye on for the rest of the season. He’s helped the Panthers jump out to a 4-0 start and is currently tied for fourth in passing touchdowns (12) and ranks 10th in passing yards (1,186).

Two running backs to watch are Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson and Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson. After his standout performance against Oklahoma, Sampson now leads the nation in rushing touchdowns (10), while Johnson holds the top spot in rushing yards (685).