Academy Award-winners Helen Mirren and Ben Kingsley and former James Bond Pierce Brosnan may be among the cast members of Amblin's feature film adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club, Variety reported from The InSneider.
The movie is based on Richard Osman's 2020 novel of the same name. Home Along and Harry Potter filmmaker Chris Columbus is attached to direct.
The story follows four septuagenerian residents of a retirement community who take up solving cold cases as a hobby. When a real estate developer is found murdered, the four friends set about solving their first live crime.
When the publishing rights were put up for auction, Penguin Random House beat nine other publishers to acquire the rights to the books as well as its sequel, The Man Who Died Twice, for a seven-figure advance in 2019, according to The Guardian. Amblin Partners won the movie global rights after an auction attended by 14 studios.
Amblin most recently produced Masters of the Air on Apple TV+ series. The show earned the most views during its opening weekend — more than any series has on the platform in its first season.
Osman posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, teasing the project, “Just been on a call with Amblin, and the cast for #TheThursdayMurderClub movie is insanely great, I think people are going to love it. Official announcements very soon, and can't wait to share it with everyone.”
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 16, 2024
Currently, The Thursday Murder Club is a successful series that has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. The series includes 2021's The Man Who Dies Twice, 2022's The Bullet That Missed and 2023's The Last Devil to Die. The fifth book has a planned release for next year. All the books in the series became New York Times bestsellers.
Osman created and is the co-presenter of the BBC One TV quiz show Pointless. The British comedian and presenter also hosted Two Tribes and Richard Osman's House of Games.
In 2020, Mamma Mia 2 director Ol Parker was supposed to helm the film.
Mirren was the voice of the narrator in the 2023 blockbuster hit Barbie. She has an upcoming project, Switzerland, where she will play author Patricia Highsmith, best known for the Ripley novels.
Kingsley was last seen in Netflix's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More. According to his IMDb page, he has 10 upcoming projects in various stages of production.
Brosnan was last seen in last year's Netflix The Out-Laws. He currently has six upcoming projects, including Steven Soderbergh's Black Bag with Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett.