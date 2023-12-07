Henry Cavill's new superspy movie Argylle has received a PG-13 rating. This is the first for a Matthew Vaughn movie since X-Men: First Class.

Matthew Vaughn's upcoming film Argylle just received its rating and it's a little unexpected, Comicbook.com reported.

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) gave Argylle, set to premiere in theaters in February, a PG-13 rating for “strong violence and action and some strong language.” It's the first movie from Vaughn that received a PG-13 rating since 2011's X-Men: First Class.

The film stars Henry Cavill as super-spy Argylle. The movie follows his “globe-trotting adventures… across the U.S., London, and other exotic locations.” The movie will be released in theaters on Feb. 2, 2024, and then stream on Apple TV+.

Cavill is joined by Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Sofia Boutella, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Rob Delaney, Jing Lusi, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson.

As a veteran film director, Vaughn isn't a stranger to dealing with problems on set. However, on Argylle, he was tasked to solve a very different problem.

“We had a cat on the first day of filming and I fired the cat because he was very expensive and a pain in the ass. Then I went home and went into my daughter's bedroom and said, ‘I'm gonna borrow your cat,'” the director said.

“I didn't quite think it through that I'd have to drive to work with the cat, every day. And on this film, I'm now a director and a cat handler, and I don't like cats to be very clear, I'm a dog person, but I'm now a cat person as well, so. They say don't work with kids, don't work with animals, if they're your own kid or animal, might be the way to do it,” Vaughn continued.

I believe the cat had the last laugh, as can be seen on the film's poster. It seems to be deciding which of the gun, lipstick or pen to use. Maybe the cat's why the film has a PG-13 rating.

Audiences will have to wait until Feb. 2 next year to find out.