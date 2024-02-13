There has been much discussion about Taylor Swift appearing on the screen during the Chiefs games, but we now have information on the duration of her on-camera presence.

Taylor Swift's attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs games this season was a polarizing topic. The discussion raged on from the first couple of games of the season to even Super Bowl LVIII, with some fans excited to see her supporting Travis Kelcie but others hated her appearances at the games for various reasons. One of the reasons why some raged against her appearances is because they said that she was shown on the screen too much.

A casual search of Twitter would show you the complaints that range from media members to NFL fans who think that Swift's attendance at the game is a distraction. Well, interestingly enough, we have data to tell us how long Taylor Swift was actually shown on TV and if her inclusion was excessive.

Someone on Reddit tracked Taylor Swift's TV appearances during the Super Bowl with a stopwatch — and she was only shown for a total of 54 seconds out of a 4-hour and 8-minute broadcast (0.36%). (Reddit: u/JPAnalyst) pic.twitter.com/TB1vdxOtbm — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 12, 2024

Per a tweet by Joe Pompliano, Taylor Swift was shown for a total of…54 seconds. Yes, 54 seconds in a four-hour and eight-minute Super Bowl broadcast on CBS. So, Swift wasn't seen on screen for 99% of the game including the 15-minute overtime period.

Taylor Swift received 54 seconds of airtime at Super Bowl 58. Cost of 30 second spot is $7M. Taylor earned $11.9M in free airtime for being Taylor. pic.twitter.com/EZzfGeVdce — Jeremiah Owyang (@jowyang) February 12, 2024

That's not to say that the 54 seconds wasn't a valuable block of time for Swift. Per Jeremiah Owyang, Swift's 54 seconds on-screen was worth $11.9 million in free airtime. Owyang came to that calculation by identifying the cost of a 30-second Super Bowl ad, which was $7 million. Under Owyang's post, Ray Dargham had an interesting question that he presented to the Twitter/X universe.

“Or did the Super Bowl receive free Taylor airtime,” he mused.

Valid question! However, Taylor Swift didn't stay on TV for long, and according to the game results, she was hardly a distraction.