Tiger Woods is back for the Hero World Challenge, and we are handing out a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The real season of the PGA Tour has not begun yet, but this weekend should be a fun one. Below we are going to continue our PGA Tour odds series as we hand out a Hero World Challenge prediction and pick. We will also tell you how to watch.

The Hero World Challenge is a unique, and fun tournament. It is hosted by Tiger Woods in the Bahamas. 20 of the best golfers in the world will come together and play for a purse of 4.5 million dollars. Viktor Hovland is not only the reigning champion, but he has gone back-to-back. Hovland will be back in the field for this weekend, as well. He is joined by Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, and Jordan Spieth among others.

The biggest story line of this weekend is Tiger Woods. He is the host of the event, and will return to action for the first time since receiving ankle surgery. Can Tiger win in his first event back? Will Hovland go back-to-back-to-back? Can Scottie Scheffler finally find the top of the leaderboard at the Hero World Challenge?

Here are the Hero World Challenge odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Hero World Challenge Odds

Viktor Hovland: +400

Scottie Scheffler: +450

Collin Morikawa: +800

Max Homa: +850

Justin Thomas: +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick: +1600

Cameron Young: +1800

Rickie Fowler: +2000

Jordan Spieth: +2200

Tony Finau: +2500

Sam Burns: +2500

Wyndham Clark: +2500

Keegan Bradley: +3000

Brian Harman: +3000

Jason Day: +3500

Will Zalatoris: +3500

Sepp Straka: +4000

Justin Rose: +4000

Lucas Glover: +5500

Tiger Woods: +8000

How to watch the Hero World Challenge

TV: Golf Channel, NBC

Stream: Peacock

Time: 10:46 AM ET/7:46 AM PT

Hero World Challenge Favorite Picks

Viktor Hovland: Hovland is the easy pick to win this tournament. He has won the last two, and he just won the FedEx Cup Championship. Hovland played unreal golf to end the year, and you have to believe he will continue that heading into this season. He has played one event this fall, and that was on the DP World Tour. The Norwegian tied for second in that event, and shot 19-under par. He is clearly still playing some very good golf, and if that keeps up, he will win this tournament for a third time in a row.

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is the current world number one, and he has been top-3 in the world for a long time now. It was mentioned that Hovland has won the past two year. However, Scheffler has been his runner-up both times. Scheffler lost by one stroke two years ago, and two strokes last year. He is looking for some vengeance this year, though. Scheffler last played in the Ryder Cup, so he has had plenty of time to work on his game. If he could just clean up a few things, such as his work around and on the greens, he will be able to finally win the Hero World Challenge.

Max Homa: Homa is one of those golfers that goes unnoticed until he is at the top of the leaderboard. He is the world number seven at the moment, and has already won a tournament this fall. Homa played in the Nedbank Golf Challenge held by the DP World Tour. He shot an impressive 19-under and won the event by four strokes. He is playing some good golf, and he should be able to finish towards the top this weekend.

Hero World Challenge Sleeper Picks:

Wyndham Clark: There is some great value with Wyndham Clark. He is the world number 10, and he currently holds the third place spot in the FedEx Cup standings heading into the spring season. He is a bit underrated, especially with the odds. Clark was awesome with his irons, wedges and putters last season. That should continue in this event. Clark can crush the ball off the tee, but he needs to be a little bit more accurate. If he can find the fairways more, it would not be surprising to see him come out a victor in this event.

Tiger Woods: This post would be empty without Tiger Woods. He is coming off surgery, but he says he feels very healthy. Of course, there is always going to be the health question with Woods, but this is his host tournament. The last time he participated, he finished in fourth place. When Woods is at his best, nobody can beat him. It will be interesting to see how he begins the tournament, but if he is healthy, expect some good golf out of him.

Final World Hero Challenge prediction and pick

This event does not mean anything for the FedEx Cup standings, but it should still be a very fun watch. With Tiger being back, Hovland going for the threepeat, and Scheffler looking to finally claim the gold, there are some cool storylines. As for the winner, I have to put my money on Scheffler. His odds are not the best, but he is the best golfer in the world. I am going with Scheffler to finally win the Hero World Challenge

Final World Hero Challenge prediction and pick: Scottie Scheffler (+450)