The latest FC 25 Deep Dive for Player and Manager Career released today, showing off some new improvements to one of the biggest modes in the game. For newcomers to FC, Career Mode is split into both Manager and Player Careers. You control either a manager, whose responsibilities include managing the entire club, or a player, who needs to focus on themselves. Regardless of which one you choose, FC 25 brings upgrades to both to improve your experience.

Everything You Need To Know about FC 25's Career Mode

Firstly, FC 25's Career Mode features Live Start Points, which let you start a season from any team's current point in the season. Is Brighton fighting for a Champion's League spot? Help them out by starting a Season during the year to help them make the push. With Live Start Points, you can begin your career at pivotal points throughout the year.

FC 25 also introduces Snapshot moments, which are curated starting point based on newsworthy situations. These apply to specific clubs across a variety of situations.

FC 25 Manager Career Details

Thanks to FC IQ, FC 25's Manager Career will receive new and improved player tactics and player roles. These roles add a new dimension to tactics, giving you more control over how your players react in certain situations.

It's important to find and develop the best players, which is why FC 25's Manager Career focuses on staffing, scouting, training and coaching. You'll need to bring on good staff members, scout for team-needy positions, train your players, and coach them when they're on the pitch.

FC 25 also updates the Manager Press conferences in a few new ways. Reporters now ask questions based on your tactical choices, players, and player roles. Like before, your answers affect the morale system, which also received some improvements.

Manager Career also expanded the list of countries you can scout in with the Youth Academy feature. FC 25 pairs its new Rush 5v5 Mode in Youth Academy, letting you develop your up-and-coming stars before they play in the pros. Over the course of three tournaments, you'll have plenty of time to discover which players bring the most promise to your club.

Additionally, the brand-new simulation settings that more accurately replicate real-world gameplay. With new dynamic sim settings, you have more control over the realism and accuracy of your matches.

FC 25 Player Career Details

Player Career adds Player Icons to take into the modern world. Want to see David Beckham play with a club like Manchester City and see what would happen? Feel free to do so. Player Icons in career lets you play as some of the most legendary players in the world for the first time in an FC game for years. There will be new sets of icons as the game progresses.

FC 25 Player Career also adds new flexibility to Origin stories, creating a more personalized experience. Whether you're a rags-to-riches kind of player, or if you're following in your parent's footsteps, there'll be different backgrounds that define your player. Furthermore, FC 25 brings back personality types, all of which affect your different strengths and weaknesses.

Women's Career, Social Media & UI

The top 5 women's leagues are coming to Manager and Player Career. If you decide you want to coach a women's team, even though you coach for men's teams, that's not a problem. FC 25 lets you transition to both men and women's football throughout your career.

FC 25's new and improved social media sees EA Sports partnering with big news outlets like Fabrizio Romano and more. Whenever you're off the pitch, you'll see some big names discussing your team or player's development. So if you win an award or get to hoist the Champion's League Trophy, expect these outlets to go crazy about you.

Lastly, FC 25 makes new UI improvements for the convenience of the player. The new menus in FC 24 felt great, and it seems FC 25 is keeping a similar but improved system. Now, it should be much easier to navigate throughout both of your career modes.

Overall, that's everything you need to know about FC 25 Career mode for both players and managers. Overall, we look forward to the changes in Youth Academy, as well as the new Simulation setting features. With FC 25 set to launch in September, there's still plenty more we'd like to learn about. In the meanwhile, find out if you're eligible to receive a beta code, if you haven't already.

For more gaming and Soccer news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.