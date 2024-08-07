The EA Sports FC 25 Closed Beta has arrived, and of course everyone wants to know how to play the the next FC game before it officially launches in September. Thankfully, the FC 25 Beta will run for quite a bit, giving players ample time to sign up and potentially earn a code. For your convenience, we explained how you can sign up for the FC 25 beta and play EA Sports' next soccer title below.

How to Sign up for the FC 25 Closed Beta

In order to sign up for the EA Sports FC 25 Beta, players must Opt-in to receive e-mails from EA. In order to do that, you need to sign in to (or create) your EA account, and visit your account page. Here, you need to:

Click on E-mail preferences

Check the box that says “Yes, email me about EA's products, news, events, and promotions consistent with EA Privacy and cookie policy.”

If lucky, you may have already received an FC 25 beta code in your e-mail. However, opting in for e-mails does NOT guarantee that you will receive an FC 25 beta code. It seems EA Sports sends the codes to active users who play the game regularly. So if you like to play FC 24 often, there's a chance you may receive a beta code.

FC 25 Beta Start & End Times

The EA Sports FC 25 Beta begins on Tuesday, August 6th, 2024 at 1:00pm ET and ends on Tuesday, August 27th at 1:00pm ET. Furthermore, the beta is only available to players in the United States and United Kingdom. Additionally, you

Where can you play the FC 25 Closed Beta (Platforms)

According to Electronic Arts, the FC 25 beta will be available on the following platforms:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

PC (Steam + EA app)

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

Nintendo Switch

Game Modes & Progression

All progress earned in any Game mode when playing the beta does NOT transfer over to the main game.

Rules and Feedback

There are a few rules to keep in mind when signing up and playing the Beta:

You must be 18 years or older to participate

You need an online connection and EA account alongside agreeing to the EA's different User / Privacy & Cookie Policy Additionally, this includes a subscription to either Xbox Live Gold, PlayStation Plus, or Nintendo Switch Online

Codes are restricted to the player they were sent to and cannot be transferred to another player

Players must NOT post, stream, capture, or share any content from the Beta. Furthermore, doing so will cost you your access to the beta as well as opportunities to future EA playtests. Therefore, do not share any content whatsoever to the general public However, there is a Closed Beta Feedback forum for players who wish to share any issues they encounter during their experience



rules to post, stream, capture, or otherwise share content from Closed Beta gameplay and forums. If you break those rules, you’ll lose access to the Closed Beta and be placed on a no-access list for future opportunities. In addition, your posted or streamed content may be taken down and you may get a strike on any channels that you stream the Closed Beta from.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the FC 25 Closed Beta and how to sign up. We wish you luck in receiving a code and hope you enjoy the game. If you unfortunately do not receive a code, take solace in the fact that the full game launches this September.

For more gaming and Soccer news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more newsletter for more weekly info.