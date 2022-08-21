‘He’s been sharp all camp’ – Nick Sirianni praises Jalen Hurts’ play throughout training camp

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to make some noise during the 2022 season. With Jalen Hurts showing continued improvement to start his career, he’s going to be at the center of all of the success the Eagles have moving forward.

The good news for Jalen Hurts is that he has some new weapons joining him on offense this season. The biggest name of the bunch is star wide receiver A.J. Brown, who should give Hurts a consistent option in the passing every time he drops back. Hurts also has DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Miles Sanders working alongside him, so the Eagles offense should be set for improvement this season.

Still, everything loops back to Jalen Hurts. The good news is that he’s put together a strong training camp so far that has gotten the Eagles and their fans very excited for the upcoming season. Philly’s head coach, Nick Sirianni, offered some strong praise for Hurts after their most recent joint practice with the Cleveland Browns that should only add to the hype surrounding Hurts and the Eagles heading into the 2022 season.

“I just continue to see (Jalen Hurts) progress every day. I thought he did a really nice job. He had a good practice. He’s been sharp all camp.” – Nick Sirianni, The Philadelphia Inquirer

Hurts was very solid in his first season as a starter for the Eagles last season, and he appears set to improve on his breakout campaign in 2022. With a solid offseason of preparation coming to a close, and a bunch of weapons at his disposal on offense, the sky may be the limit for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in the 2022 NFL season.