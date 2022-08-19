‘Open literally every rep’: DeVonta Smith updates from Browns joint practice will have Eagles fans riding hype train

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith seems to be primed for a massive year two.

When the Eagles drafted Smith with the 10th overall pick in 2021, they were looking for a receiver who could disrupt opposing secondaries on a regular basis.

During his rookie season, Smith turned out to be exactly that. He finished the year with 64 receptions for 916 yards and five touchdowns.

Smith rose to prominence during his collegiate days at the University of Alabama. He finished his four seasons at Alabama by taking the Heisman trophy. Along with this, he proved to be one of the best collegiate receivers of all time.

Now as he heads into the new season, he seems to be primed for an even better year.

The addition of veteran wide receiver A.J. Brown will only help DeVonta Smith reach new levels. During his rookie season, he often dealt with opposing teams’ top corners. Now he will have the luxury of dealing with the opposing team’s CB2.

Prior to being dealt to the Eagles, A.J. Brown was dominant with the Tennessee Titans. In 43 career games, he recorded 185 receptions, 2,995 receiving yards, and 24 total touchdowns.

During the Eagles’ joint practice against the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, DeVonta Smith put on a show.

The Browns can’t cover DeVonta Smith. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 18, 2022

Smith was able to regularly make his presence felt against a strong Browns secondary.

Lots of No. 6 tweets today, but #Eagles DeVonta Smith has been open literally every rep. His footwork, breaks, pad level, body control midair — it’s all been elite. He was heating up coming into Cleveland too. Had two strong practices following return from groin injury. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 18, 2022

Smith was able to sum up his day when getting into a trash-talking battle with Browns cornerback Richard LeCounte.

This Eagles offense could be on course for a massive season in 2022. With Jalen Hurts at the center of this unit, the potential is limitless. Having two strong pass catchers in DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown will only help.