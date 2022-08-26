‘He’s going to get lost’: John Harbaugh clowns Rex Ryan over The Amazing Race

On Wednesday, former NFL coach Rex Ryan was surprisingly announced as a cast member on the upcoming 34th season of the hit CBS reality show “The Amazing Race.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who coached with Ryan in Baltimore, weighed in on the former New York Jets coach’s chances of winning.

“I think he’ll get lost — right out of the gates,” Harbaugh, who is a fan of the show, said of his former defensive coordinator in a press conference, via CBS News.

Ryan will be paired with his golfing friend Tim Mann, a 40-year-old probation officer from Tennessee.

Harbaugh believes Ryan will have to rely on his partner. Is that a reality for the former Ravens defensive coordinator?

“It depends on if Rex wants to listen or not,” Harbaugh joked. “You can’t blitz your way out of an airport.”

Ryan is, of course, known for his aggressive defensive coaching which focused on unique blitz packages.

Whether Ryan and Mann win or lose, they should, at the very least, be entertaining. Rex Ryan has long been boisterous and outspoken as a football coach. That was evident when he starred on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” while coaching the Jets in 2010.

Ryan has been out of the league since coaching the Buffalo Bills in 2015 and 2016. As a head coach, Ryan’s teams went 61-66, making the AFC Championship Game twice. Since leaving coaching, Ryan has appeared on ESPN since 2016.

The 34th season of CBS’ “The Amazing Race” will debut on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. on CBS and Paramount Plus.