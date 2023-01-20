Plenty of teammates will have to face each other during the upcoming World Baseball Classic. But the one head-to-head matchup that is destined to standout would be Los Angeles Angels’ superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout going head-to-head. Trout, who will be playing for team USA, got brutally honest on potentially facing Shohei Ohtani (Team Japan) in the WBC, per Taylor Blake Ward.

“(He’s) nasty,” Trout said of Ohtani. “Every person I’ve talked to that faces him says they don’t want to be in the box. It’s gonna be interesting and I’m looking forward to it. He’s one of my good friends. It’s gonna be fun.”

Shohei Ohtani’s future with the Angels has come into question amid his looming free agency. Many people around the MLB world believe 2023 could be his final season with the Halos. The Angels have failed to reach the postseason since 2014 and Ohtani wants to win.

However, he may opt to stay in Anaheim if the team can find a way to reach the MLB Playoffs this season. Los Angeles has added a number of pieces as they attempt to strengthen the supporting cast around Trout and Ohtani.

Despite the Angels’ previous struggles, they have claim to arguably the best two players in baseball between Ohtani and Mike Trout. Trout is a generational talent, while Ohtani is a rare two-way phenom. But both players haven’t been seen on MLB’s biggest stages in recent years with the exception of the All-Star game.

But a potential Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout head-to-head matchup would draw in no shortage of viewership.