The new documentary chronicling Hideo Kojima's creative process and early days of Kojima Productions has its streaming home.

There are few names within the video game industry that spark as much reverence from players as Hideo Kojima, the developer behind the Metal Gear franchise and, more recently, Death Stranding. Players will now get a closer look into Kojima's process in a new documentary that has found its streaming home on Disney+.

Kojima confirmed the documentary, Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds, would be airing on Disney+ in a post on Friday on his X, months after the first screening of it at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. The documentary is described as a “creative journey into the mind of a video games icon” during the early days of Kojima Productions and development of 2019's Death Stranding.

Along with Kojima, the documentary will feature interviews with George Miller, Guillermo Del Toro, Norman Reedus, Grimes, Nicolas Winding Refn, and Shinji Mikami to name a few.

My documentary film "HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS" which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in June, will be distributed worldwide in the spring of 2024.

The film will be distributed exclusively on Disney+. Directed and photographed by Glen… pic.twitter.com/g56gUSWlw6 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 8, 2023

In an industry full of storied careers and developers, Kojima's near-40-year career is regarded as one of the most influential going back to the original Metal Gear game in 1987. The developer would be attached to multiple other games over his career, but players associate him most closely with the franchise he shepherded until a public falling out between Kojima and longtime publishing partner Konami ahead of the 2015 release of Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain.

He quickly landed on his feet, establishing Kojima Productions shortly after and announcing his first new project for PlayStation as a fully-independent developer, Death Stranding.

The news comes days after Kojima's appearance at the 2023 Video Game Awards where the developer announced OD, the newest game from Kojima Productions in development for Xbox. Director Jordan Peele will be collaborating with Kojima on the game starring Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and Udo Kier.

“It is a game, don’t get me wrong, but it’s at the same time a movie and at the same time a new form of media,” Kojima said at the Game Awards, teasing the kind of experience players can expect from OD.

Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds will reportedly air on Disney+ in Spring 2024.