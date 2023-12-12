Hilary Duff posted a pic of her family Christmas card to Instagram to fill fans in on a little secret regarding her brood.

Hilary Duff, beloved teen actor for her Disney Channel show Lizzie McGuire, is really leaning into another role these days — as a mom to her growing brood. Duff used her family Christmas card, and then her Instagram account, as the platform to casually drop the news publicly that she's expecting a fourth child, her third with husband Matthew Koma (her oldest child, 11-year-old son Luca, she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie).

Duff features a close-up photo of the family Christmas card on her Instagram along with the caption “Surprise Surprise!” (which appears to be a reference to the meme of that name/song on TikTok). The card is framed by a maroon oval border that reads “So Much For Silent Nights” along the top and the salutation “Love, The Duff-Bair-Comrie Crew” along the bottom.

The picture itself is a cute, posed family shot of Hilary and company all in their holiday pajamas. Son Luca lounges in a chair as daughter Banks, 5, hangs from the rafters, and their youngest Mae, 2, holds a guitar. Hilary and her husband Matthew both don surprised reactions on their faces, as pregnant Hilary holds a hand over her baby bump.

The back of the card features pics of the kids and the captions “Happy Holidays” and “Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

The card could easily double as a Disney+ TV show poster for a Lizzie McGuire reboot, as could the premise of McGuire as a young mom being surprised to find out she's pregnant with a fourth baby. We'll let Hilary Duff enjoy her growing family and the holiday time for now, but hopefully she realizes soon she has another potential tween sitcom hit on her hands!