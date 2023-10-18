Turns out there was more to 1993's Hocus Pocus and the Sanderson Sisters than you were aware. There was a comedic child-stealing scene was deleted from the original film, according to director Kenny Ortega.

“We honored the writing, and then we had a party, and some of that party had to be left behind because of length and time,” the director of the Halloween classic told EW.

The deleted Hocus Pocus scene

The scene involved Kathy Najimy's Mary Sanderson attempting to steal a child from a grocery store. Unfortunately, the director revealed that he had to make some painful cuts, and supposedly, this scene was one of them.

When asked what audiences missed, Ortega references a sequence involving the Sanderson Sisters stalking a grocery store in Salem in pursuit of teens who brought them back from the dead on Halloween.

“There was a scene with Kathy in a grocery store, where there was a woman shopping with a cart, and she had her child in the cart,” the director reflects. “While the woman was shopping, she turned away from her cart for a moment, and Mary steals the cart because there's a child in it. The woman turns around and her child is gone, and the woman goes chasing after Kathy, who's trying to beat it with the child.”

Though the scene was deleted, glimpses of it remain in a decades-old commercial that includes footage of the sisters in a grocery store.

Luckily, the scene was somewhat revived in Hocus Pocus 2, as the Sanderson Sisters make their way through a Walgreens.