Hogwarts Legacy Spells Tier List

There are 5 Tiers to determine all spells’ usage until the end game. Some of them are only used for casual purposes, which is not really necessary to equip ever in the game.

S-Tier: The best in the game and you will mostly equip them until you finish your first playthrough in Hogwarts Legacy.

The best in the game and you will mostly equip them until you finish your first playthrough in Hogwarts Legacy. A-Tier: They are the 2nd choices that would fit your playstyle if you don’t use some of the S-Tier Spells.

They are the 2nd choices that would fit your playstyle if you don’t use some of the S-Tier Spells. B-Tier: These spells are more likely than not placed in the game just to be in it. You may find yourself just exploring some of them out of curiosity

These spells are more likely than not placed in the game just to be in it. You may find yourself just exploring some of them out of curiosity C-Tier: Most of them are just used to progress in the game. No need to dwell on trying to fit them in your arsenal.

Most of them are just used to progress in the game. No need to dwell on trying to fit them in your arsenal. D-Tier: These spells are mostly used in the Room of Requirement or for getting certain materials. Not necessary to equip it.

Tiers Spells S-Tier Ancient Magic, Ancient Magic Throw, Avada Kedavra, Imperio, Petrificus Totalus, Protego, Transformation, A-Tier Bombarda, Diffindo, Expelliarmus, Glacius, Levioso, Revelio. Stupefy B-Tier Accio, Confringo, Crucio, Depulso, Disillusionment, Incendio, Levioso C-Tier Arresto Momentum, Basic Cast, Descendo F-Tier Lumos, Alohomora, Evanesco, Wingardium Leviosa, Reparo, Nab-Sack, Beast Petting Brush, Beast Feed​, Conjuring Spell, Altering Spell

S-Tier

These spells are extremely useful and powerful. You will have them equipped for almost the entire game because of their usage and bearable cooldowns.

Ancient Magic

During combat, you will slowly fill out your Ancient Magic Meter. Once at least one bar of it is full, you can cast devastating Ancient Magic attacks that deal massive damage and break Shield Charms.

Ancient Magic Throw

You can use Ancient Magic to throw special environmental objects at the targeted enemy. While it deals a good chunk of damage, the main purpose is to break through Shield Charms.

Avada Kedavra

Avada Kedavra is another Unforgivable Curse that you can learn by following a long side quest. It requires a lot of effort but it is worth it. You can use it to instantly kill any enemy it hits.

Imperio

Imperio controls an enemy as if they were your companion while they take reduced damage from other enemies to prolong their allegiance to you.

Petrificus Totalus

During combat, you can use this spell to bind enemies permanently. This allows you to freely attack them, however, stronger enemies will only be bound for a short duration but will take additional damage from the spell.

Protego

This spell protects against a variety of attacks, including spell casts, weapon strikes, and more. If you wait for the optimal moment before casting this spell, you will use the Perfect Protego that damages melee attackers and reflects projectiles back.

Transformation

Using this spell will transform objects and enemies into alternate forms and by doing so will take them out of combat for a long time.

A-Tier

This tier contains spells that still deals massive damage when used against opponents. Feel free to explore with your playstyle.

Bombarda

Bombarda deals heavy damage on impact, accompanied by an explosion that can destroy heavy objects and hit surrounding enemies.

Diffindo

Diffindo slashes objects and enemies from afar dealing considerable damage.

Expelliarmus

This allows you to disarm wands and weapons from most enemies who wield them.

Glacius

You can use Glacius to freeze enemies, increasing the damage they take from follow-up attacks.

Levioso

This allows you to levitate objects and enemies. You can use it to have time to either recover HP or use more spells.

Revelio

Revelio will help you locate secrets across Hogwarts and complete certain puzzles as well, including hidden objects, puzzle items, loot, enemies, and more.

Stupefy

This spell stuns enemies, making them easy targets for follow-up spells. While it doesn’t deal direct damage itself, stunned enemies take extra damage.

B-Tier

This tier contains spells average spells to use in your magical journey. They’re either there to progress or become alternatives for other spells.

Accio

Accio summons a variety of objects and enemies to close range.

Confringo

Confringo is a long-range bolt that deals damage on impact and set enemies on fire. Use it on a single target to deal a good amount of damage but if faced against multiple enemies, might as well change your arsenal.

Crucio

Crucio causes most enemies to writhe in pain as they take damage over time. They will take extra damage as they will be cursed.

Depulso

This spell repels many types of objects and enemies with considerable force. You can use it to make room for space if an enemy is fast approaching.

Disillusionment

It causes you to blend into your surroundings, making it difficult for others to perceive you.

Incendio

Incendio deals significant damage and lights certain objects on fire, but its range is short and requires you to be close to the target.

Levioso

You can use it to levitate objects and enemies, leaving them unable to do anything. Not really a damage spell to use.

C-Tier

This tier contains spells where you have to use these spells to progress the game, so you do not need them in your arsenal. Just use them to further progress.

Arresto Momentum

This spell will slow objects and enemies you use it to. Very useful if you are being chased or need something to slow down.

Descendo

Use this spell to slam levitating enemies on the ground. All targets that are slammed to the ground will suffer considerable impact damage.

Basic Cast

This is a basic attack from your wand that deals minor damage to enemies and objects.

F-Tier

this tier contains spells not worth having them equipped ever in the game. You will only find yourself using them in the Room of Requirement.

Lumos

This spell lights up your wand and allows you to see better in darker areas of the game. Some puzzles are easier when Lumos is used for better lighting.

Alohomora

Alohomora is used to unlock doors and containers all across the game. That’s it.

Evanesco

You can use this to vanish items and get some moonstone when cast within the Room of Requirement.

Wingardium Leviosa

Accio is almost the same but does a better job and is quicker as well. Probably just there to be a flavor spell for fans.

Reparo

As its name suggests, this spell allows you to quickly return certain damaged objects to their former states. Progression spell.

Nab-Sack

Nab-Sac is a charmed bag that can be used to rescue and hold beasts.

Beast Petting Brush

This is a brush that can be used to groom beasts.

Beast Feed​

Use this to feed beasts and earn money.

Conjuring Spell

This allows you to conjure items into existence when cast within the Room of Requirement.

Altering Spell

Use this to alter the physical forms and features of items.

There are 31 spells in Hogwarts Legacy but you can only equip a handful of them to finish your first playthrough of the game. This guide may help you choose wisely on which spells you can keep to help your magical journey.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.