Albeit having little to no lasting effects on the story and gameplay, choosing your House in Hogwarts Legacy is still one of the most important decisions to make in the game, especially for a Potterhead. While you can also link your Wizarding World account and carry over your designated House and Wand from the quizzes you hold there, you can also just straight up choose which House you’ll be part of in Hogwarts Legacy. But what if you made the wrong decision and want to change your House halfway through the game?

Can You Change Your House in Hogwarts Legacy?

Sadly, the answer is no, you can’t change your House in Hogwarts Legacy once the Sorting Hat Ceremony is over. That means it’s touch move when you choose your House and there’s no turning back from there. Your only hope is to load an earlier save file in hopes of getting to choose again, or create a new character and have that character join a different House. It’s also unfortunate that you can’t actually 100% the game’s achievements without having multiple save files of characters belonging to different Houses since some of the Achievements require you to be part of a specific House.

Thankfully, Hogwarts Legacy has multiple save slots so you can make multiple characters and have them all come from different Houses. But that still means you have to cover the ground four times if you’re a Completionist, and we’re sure that Jirard The Completionist won’t be pleased about it.