Aetherium Wars is the major event for Honkai: Star Rail's version 1.4. The game mode has players fighting in Pokemon-esque battles against others, using Aether Spirits they caught in the field. As this is a tournament, players will eventually enter the finals and face difficult duels. Here's our guide on how to beat the duel with Silver Wolf during the Final Showdown of Aetherium Wars in Honkai Star Rail.
Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars Guide – Silver Wolf Final Showdown Duel
This guide is for the Final Showdown Duels the player will take part in at the final moments of the Aetherium Wars event. For the purposes of this guide, we will assume that the player has all of the available Aetherial Spirits at their disposal. This guide also assumes that the player has most, if not all, of their Aether Spirits at Level 6 thanks to the Hyperlink Matches.
Now, without further ado, let's get into our guide on how to beat the Silver Wolf Duel in the Final Showdown during the Aetherium Wars event in Honkai: Star Rail.
Aetherium Wars Basics
Players can field up to four Aether Spirits during a fight, with only a maximum of one (1) Overlord Aether Spirit allowed in a team. These Overlord Aether Spirits are easily distinguishable from the gold border they have. Each Aether Spirit, much like actual Honkai: Star Rail characters, has a Basic ATK, a Skill, an Ultimate, and a Talent. They also have different types, but not like the elemental types that characters normally have.
Aether Spirits can either be Aberrants, Humanoids, or Mechanical. These function much like rock-paper-scissors. Abberants are strong against Humanoids, Humanoids are strong against Mechanicals, and Mechanicals are strong against Abberants. Aether Spirits deal 1.5x DMG against those they are strong against and 0.8x DMG against those they are weak against. This will be important when creating teams.
Aether Spirit Roster
At this point of the event, players should have the following Aether Spirits:
- Trotter – Aberrant
- Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant
- Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant
- Voidranger: Reaver – Aberrant
- Voidranger: Eliminator – Aberrant
- Voidranger: Trampler – Aberrant
- Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus – Aberrant
- Blaze Out of Space – Aberrant, Overlord
- Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid
- Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid
- Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid, Overlord
- Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical
- Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical
- Aurumaton Gatekeeper – Mechanical, Overlord
The assumption is that players will level the Aether Spirits they can with the resources they currently have. Focus on leveling the Trotter and the Overlords if possible. Also, make sure to equip the proper Expansion Chips on each Aether Spirit. Expansion Chips can be transferred from one Aether Spirit to another, so don't be shy about using them. You can follow the recommended Expansion Chip guide in-game for the purposes of this guide.
Silver Wolf Duel
Here are the enemies players will face while fighting Silver Wolf in the Final Showdown:
- Level 6 Vagrant – Humanoid
- Level 6 Voidranger: Trampler – Aberrant
- Level 6 Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant
- Level 6 Voidranger: Reaver – Aberrant
Possible Team Composition:
- Trotter – Aberrant
- Aurumaton Gatekeeper – Mechanical, Overlord
- Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical
- Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical
As Silver Wolf's team is primarily made up of Aberrants, running a Mechanical team is your best bet. Focus on taking down the Voidranger: Trampler, as they will be the enemy team's main source of damage. Use the Aurumaton Gatekeeper to keep the Trampler in check by Imprisoning it using the Gatekeeper's empowered Basic ATK. Much like the Guinaifen Final Showdown duel, stacking DoTs on everyone is a good way to go. Players can equip the Saturated Activation, Wind Shear Loophole, and Backstage Enhancement chips on the Aurumaton Gatekeeper to make things easier. If anyone's HP gets too low, use either the Dracolion or the Trotter to restore HP. If you find yourself using the Dracolion a lot, just heal their HP using the Trotter's healing.
Other than that, this fight is pretty straightforward. Just stack DoTs on everyone, focus your Imprison on the Trampler, and everything should work out well. As long as you keep everybody's HP topped up, the Trampler shouldn't be able to one-turn kill anyone in your team. If anyone does get marked by the Trampler, focus all of your healing on them. This ensures that they don't die.
That's all for our guide on how to defeat the Silver Wolf Duel during the Final Showdown in the Aetherium Wars Event in Honkai: Star Rail. Honkai: Star Rail is available on iOS, Android, PlayStation 5, and PC via the official launcher and the Epic Games Store. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.