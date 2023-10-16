Aetherium Wars is the major event for Honkai: Star Rail's version 1.4. The game mode has players fighting in Pokemon-esque battles against others, using Aether Spirits they caught in the field. As this is a tournament, players will eventually enter the finals and face difficult duels. Here's our guide on how to beat the duel with Silver Wolf during the Final Showdown of Aetherium Wars in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars Guide – Silver Wolf Final Showdown Duel

This guide is for the Final Showdown Duels the player will take part in at the final moments of the Aetherium Wars event. For the purposes of this guide, we will assume that the player has all of the available Aetherial Spirits at their disposal. This guide also assumes that the player has most, if not all, of their Aether Spirits at Level 6 thanks to the Hyperlink Matches.

Now, without further ado, let's get into our guide on how to beat the Silver Wolf Duel in the Final Showdown during the Aetherium Wars event in Honkai: Star Rail.

Aetherium Wars Basics

Players can field up to four Aether Spirits during a fight, with only a maximum of one (1) Overlord Aether Spirit allowed in a team. These Overlord Aether Spirits are easily distinguishable from the gold border they have. Each Aether Spirit, much like actual Honkai: Star Rail characters, has a Basic ATK, a Skill, an Ultimate, and a Talent. They also have different types, but not like the elemental types that characters normally have.

Aether Spirits can either be Aberrants, Humanoids, or Mechanical. These function much like rock-paper-scissors. Abberants are strong against Humanoids, Humanoids are strong against Mechanicals, and Mechanicals are strong against Abberants. Aether Spirits deal 1.5x DMG against those they are strong against and 0.8x DMG against those they are weak against. This will be important when creating teams.

Aether Spirit Roster

At this point of the event, players should have the following Aether Spirits:

Trotter – Aberrant

Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant

Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant

Voidranger: Reaver – Aberrant

Voidranger: Eliminator – Aberrant

Voidranger: Trampler – Aberrant

Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus – Aberrant

Blaze Out of Space – Aberrant, Overlord

Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid

Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid

Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid, Overlord

Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical

Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical

Aurumaton Gatekeeper – Mechanical, Overlord

The assumption is that players will level the Aether Spirits they can with the resources they currently have. Focus on leveling the Trotter and the Overlords if possible. Also, make sure to equip the proper Expansion Chips on each Aether Spirit. Expansion Chips can be transferred from one Aether Spirit to another, so don't be shy about using them. You can follow the recommended Expansion Chip guide in-game for the purposes of this guide.

Silver Wolf Duel

Here are the enemies players will face while fighting Silver Wolf in the Final Showdown:

Level 6 Vagrant – Humanoid

Level 6 Voidranger: Trampler – Aberrant

Level 6 Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant

Level 6 Voidranger: Reaver – Aberrant

Possible Team Composition:

Trotter – Aberrant

Aurumaton Gatekeeper – Mechanical, Overlord

Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical

Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical

As Silver Wolf's team is primarily made up of Aberrants, running a Mechanical team is your best bet. Focus on taking down the Voidranger: Trampler, as they will be the enemy team's main source of damage. Use the Aurumaton Gatekeeper to keep the Trampler in check by Imprisoning it using the Gatekeeper's empowered Basic ATK. Much like the Guinaifen Final Showdown duel, stacking DoTs on everyone is a good way to go. Players can equip the Saturated Activation, Wind Shear Loophole, and Backstage Enhancement chips on the Aurumaton Gatekeeper to make things easier. If anyone's HP gets too low, use either the Dracolion or the Trotter to restore HP. If you find yourself using the Dracolion a lot, just heal their HP using the Trotter's healing.

Other than that, this fight is pretty straightforward. Just stack DoTs on everyone, focus your Imprison on the Trampler, and everything should work out well. As long as you keep everybody's HP topped up, the Trampler shouldn't be able to one-turn kill anyone in your team. If anyone does get marked by the Trampler, focus all of your healing on them. This ensures that they don't die.

That's all for our guide on how to defeat the Silver Wolf Duel during the Final Showdown in the Aetherium Wars Event in Honkai: Star Rail. Honkai: Star Rail is available on iOS, Android, PlayStation 5, and PC via the official launcher and the Epic Games Store. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.