Here’s everything we know about lead researcher Asta in Honkai: Star Rail, including her Skills, Materials, Talents, and more.

Honkai: Star Rail – Asta

“The lead researcher of Herta Space Station and a lady from a renowned family. She’s an astronomer overflowing with curiosity, and excels at managing the disparate staff of the space station.”

Asta is the astronomer and lead researcher of the Herta Space Station. In-game, she is a 4-star Fire character, and her Path is The Harmony. Members in this Path are known for being primarily support characters that buff their team with various buffs. In her case, she increases her Allies’ ATK and SPD using her Support Talent and her Ultimate.

She is one of the first characters we meet upon starting the game, and also the first ever character you will get form the Standard Warp (Yes, that first Warp is scripted). Players can get more copies of her by drawing in the Standard and Event Warp banners.

In the English voiceover, she is voiced by Felecia Angelle, who has notably lent her voice to Aoi Asahina of the Danganronpa Series, Kohaku from Dr. Stone, and Mona Megistus from HoYoverse’s other game Genshin Impact.

Akasaki Chinatsu provided the voice for Asta’s Japanese voice. Akasaki is a known voice actress who also voiced Seong Mi-na from Soulcalibur VI, Alice Nakiri from Food Wars! Shokugeki no Souma.

Asta Ascension Materials

To fully level up Asta to Level 80, you will need the following:

Silvermane Guard drops: 12 Silvermane Badge 13 Silvermane Insignia 12 Silvermane Medal

50 Endotherm Chitin

246,400 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler’s Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Asta Skill Materials

Maxing all of Asta Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Silvermane Guard drops: 22 Silvermane Badge 35 Silvermane Insignia 20 Silvermane Medal

Calyx drops: 8 Harmonic Tune 42 Ancestral Hymn 77 Stellaris Symphony

Echo of War drops: 9 Destroyer’s Final Road

3 Tracks of Destiny

1,758,000 Credits

Asta Trace Materials

Activating all of Asta will require the following materials:

Silvermane Guard drops: 6 Silvermane Badge 7 Silvermane Insignia 22 Silvermane Medal

Calyx drops: 4 Harmonic Tune 12 Ancestral Hymn 28 Stellaris Symphony

Echo of War drops: 3 Destroyer’s Final Road

2 Tracks of Destiny

642,000 Credits

Asta Skills

The values below are each skill at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Spectrum Beam (Single Target)

Deals Fire DMG equal to 50% of Asta’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Meteor Storm (Bounce)

Deals Fire DMG equal to 25% of Asta’s ATK to a single enemy and further deals DMG for 4 extra times, with each time dealing Fire DMG equal to 25% of Asta’s ATK to a random enemy.

Ultimate – Astral Blessing (Support)

Increases SPD of all allies by 36 for 2 turn(s).

Energy Cost: 120

Talent – Astrometry (Single Target)

Gains 1 stack of Charging for every different enemy hit by Asta plus an extra stack if the enemy hit has Fire Weakness.

For every stack of Charging Asta has, all allies’ ATK increases by 7%, up to 5 time(s).

Starting from her second turn, Asta’s Charging stack count is reduced by 3 at the beginning of every turn.

Technique – Miracle Flash

Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, deals Fire DMG equal to 50% of Asta’s ATK to all enemies.

Asta Traces

Sparks – Asta’s Basic ATK has a 80% base chance to Burn enemies for 3 turn(s). Burned enemies take Fire DoT equal to 50% of DMG dealt by Asta’s Basic ATK at the start of each turn.

DEF +5% (requires Ascension 2) Fire DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 3)



Ignite – When Asta is on the field, all allies’ Fire DMG increases by 18%.

Fire DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 4) DEF +7.5% (requires Ascension 5)



Constellation – Asta’s DEF increases by 6% for every current Charging stack she possesses.

CRIT Rate +4% (requires Ascension 6) DEF +10% (requires Level 75) Fire DMG +6.4% (requires Level 80)



Fire DMG +3.2% (requires Level 1)

CRIT Rate +2.7% (requires Ascension 3)

Fire DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 5)

Asta Eidolon

Star Sings Sans Verses or Vocals

When using Skill, deals DMG for 1 extra time to a random enemy.

Moon Speaks in Wax and Wane

After using her Ultimate, Asta’s Charging stacks will not be reduced in the next turn.

Meteor Showers for Wish and Want

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Aurora Basks in Beauty and Bliss

Asta’s Energy Regeneration Rate increases by 15% when she has 2 or more Charging stacks.

Nebula Secludes in Cold Cosmos

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Galaxy Dreams in Calm and Comfort

Charging stack(s) lost in each turn is reduced by 1.

Official Asta Introduction

” A fiercely inquisite and energetic young girl, she is the lead Researcher of Herta Space Station.

Whether it is managing opinionated staff, or courteously but firmly responding to the Intelligentsia Guild, Asta handles it all effortlessly.

After all… Commanding a space station is much easier than taking over a company!”

That’s everything we know about Asta in Honkai: Star Rail. Honkai: Star Rail releases on April 26th, 2023, and is available on PC (via the official site or the Epic Games Store), iOS, and Android. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.