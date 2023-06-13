Blade is an upcoming playable character in Honkai Star Rail! Check out Blade's Skills, Traces, Materials, Eidolons, and more here.

Note that Blade is currently unavailable in the live version of the game and some of the information below was taken from unofficial sources.

Honkai: Star Rail – Blade

” A member of the Stellaron Hunters, and a swordsman who abandoned his blade.

Pledges loyalty to Destiny's Slave, and possesses a terrifying self-healing ability.”

Blade is a 5-star Wind character in Honkai: Star Rail, following the Path of Destruction. Blade's kit allows him to deal damage and sustain himself in battle. Lots of footage of Blade solo-ing different kinds of content has been circulating in the community, and this is thanks to his self-sufficiency in battle.

Her signature Light Cone is The Unreachable Side.

Blade is briefly mentioned and shown during the Trailblazers' visit to the Xianzhou Luofu. With his release as a playable character, we can expect to learn more about this enigmatic Stellaron Hunter.

His voice actors are currently unknown.

Blade Banner History

Blade has not yet been featured in a Event Warp Banner.

Blade Ascension Materials

To fully ascend and level him up to Level 80, you will need the following:

Abominations of Abundance drops: 5 Immortal Scionette 15 Immortal Aeroblossom 15 Immortal Lumintwig

65 Ascendant Debris

887,800 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler's Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Blade Skill Materials

Maxing all of Blade's Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials. Note that everything here is already pre-farmable with the exception of the Echo of War drops.

Abominations of Abundance drops: 33 Immortal Scionette 46 Immortal Aeroblossom 28 Immortal Lumintwig

Calyx (Storage Zone) drops: 12 Shattered Blade 53 Lifeless Blade 101 Worldbreaker Blade

Echo of War (???) drops: 9 ???

6 Tracks of Destiny

2,197,500 Credits

Blade Trace Materials

Activating all of Blade's Traces will require the following materials. Note that everything here is already pre-farmable with the exception of the Echo of War drops.

Abominations of Abundance drops: 8 Immortal Scionette 10 Immortal Aeroblossom 30 Immortal Lumintwig

Calyx (Storage Zone) drops: 6 Shattered Blade 16 Lifeless Blade 38 Worldbreaker Blade

Echo of War (???) drops: 3 ???

2 Tracks of Destiny

802,500 Credits

Blade Skills

The values below are at lv. 1.

Basic Attack – Shard Sword (Single Target)

Deals 50% of Blade's ATK as Wind DMG to a target enemy.

Energy Regeneration: 20

Weakness Break: 30

Skill – Hellscape (Enhance)

Consumes HP equal to 30% of Blade's Max HP to enter “Hellscape.”

When “Hellscape” is active, his Skill cannot be used. Increases his DMG dealt by 12% and enhances his Basic ATK “Shard Sword” to “Forest of Swords” for 3 turn(s).

If Blade's current HP is insufficient, his HP will be reduced to 1 after using this Skill.

This Skill does not regenerate Energy. Using this Skill does not end the turn.

Ultimate – Death Sentence (Blast)

Sets Blade's current HP to 50% of his Max HP and deals to a single enemy Wind DMG equal to the sum of 24% of his ATK, 60% of his Max HP, and 60% of the total HP he had lost in the current battle. At the same time, deal Wind DMG to adjacent targets equal to 12% of his ATK, 30% of his Max HP, and 30% of the HP he had lost in the current battle.

After using his Ultimate, the total HP Blade had lost in the current battle will be reset and re-accumulated. This lost HP value is capped at 90% of his Max HP.

Energy Regeneration: 5

Weakness Break: 60

Energy Cost: ?

Talent – Shuhu's Gift (AoE)

When Blade's HP is lowered, he gains 1 stack of Charge for 3 turn(s), stacking up to 5 times. The maximum stack he gains for each ATK is 1.

When the maximum Charge stacks is reached, immediately unleash a follow-up attack on all enemies, dealing Wind DMG equal to 22% of Blade's ATK plus 55% of Max HP. Then, restore Blade's HP by 25% of his Max HP. All Charges are consumed after unleashing the follow-up attack.

Energy Regeneration: 10

Weakness Break: 30

Technique – Karma Wind

Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, consumes 20% of Blade's Max HP while also dealing Wind DMG equal to 40% of his Max HP to all enemies.

If Blade's current HP is insufficient, his HP will be reduced to 1 after using this Skill.

Weakness Break: 60

Blade Traces

Indentation means dependency.

Endless Lifespan (requires Ascension 2) – When Blade's current HP is 50% of Max HP or lower, Incoming Healing increases by 20%.

Effect RES Boost (requires Ascension 2) HP +4% (requires Ascension 3) CRIT Rate +2.7% (requires Ascension 3)



Neverending Deaths (requires Ascension 4) – When Blade hits an enemy with Weakness Break using “Forest of Swords,” he restores HP by 5% of Max HP plus 100.

Max HP +6% (Requires Character Ascension 4) Effect RES +6% (Requires Character Ascension 5) Max HP +6% (Requires Character Ascension 5)



Cyclone of Destruction (requires Ascension 6) – DMG dealt by Talent's follow-up attack increases by 20%.

CRIT Rate +4% (requires Ascension 6) Effect RES +8% (requires Lv.75) Max HP +8% (requires Lv. 80)



Max HP +4%

Blade Eidolons

Rejected by Death, Infected With Life

When Blade's current HP drops to 50% or lower of his Max HP, increases Max HP by 20%. Stacks up to 2 time(s).

Missed Dreams and Countless Regrets

When Blade is in the Hellscape state and his current HP is restored, his next attack's DMG increases by 20%.

Smelting Ores and Quenching Sabers

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Ultimate Sword, Hidden Hell

When using Ultimate, if HP is above 50%, deals 100% of the HP loss caused by Ultimate to the enemy and adjacent targets as additional Wind DMG.

Death Sentence, Facing Karma

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

A Furious Resurrection

The maximum number of Charge stacks is reduced to 4. The DMG of the follow-up attack triggered by Blade's Talent additionally increases by 30% of his Max HP.

Honkai: Star Rail is now available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store.