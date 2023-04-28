Who exactly is Herta of the Herta Space Station in Honkai Star Rail? Find out all the Herta Skills, Materials, Talents, and more here.

Honkai Star Rail – Herta

“Member 83 of the Genius Society. The real master of the space station. An incredibly intelligent yet unsympathetic scientist.”

Herta is the master of the eponymous Herta Space Station, and takes on the appearance of dolls that were modeled after her younger self. She is also the one in charge of developing the Simulated Universe, the “rogue-like” game mode in Honkai Star Rail. In-game, she is a 4-star Ice character belonging to The Erudition path. Erudition units are proficient at dealing damage to multiple enemies, and Herta is great at taking down waves in battle.

“This is Herta. I’m busy right now. This is my ranged puppet’s automated-response mode: Hello everyone. Hope you have a wonderful day. Goodbye.”

Herta is voiced by PJ Mattson in the English voiceover, meaning she shares voices with Baiken of Guilty Gear: Strive, Sylvanas Windrunner from “World of Warcraft, and… Cheer Bear from Care Bears. Meanwhile, her Japanese voice actress is Yamazaki Haruka, who has also voiced Kati Räikkönen from Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed and Grani from Arknights.

Herta Ascension Materials

To fully level up Herta to Level 80, you will need the following:

Flamespawn drops: 12 Extinguished Core 13 Glimmering Core 12 Squirming Core

50 Storm Eye

826,200 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler’s Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Herta Skill Materials

Maxing all of Herta’s Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Flamespawn drops: 22 Extinguished Core 35 Glimmering Core 20 Squirming Core

Calyx drops: 8 Key of Inspiration 42 Key of Knowledge 77 Key of Wisdom

Echo of War drops: 9 Destroyer’s Final Road

3 Tracks of Destiny

1,758,000 Credits

Herta Trace Materials

Activating all of Herta’s Traces will require the following materials:

Flamespawn drops: 6 Extinguished Core 7 Glimmering Core 22 Squirming Core

Calyx drops: 4 Key of Inspiration 12 Key of Knowledge 18 Key of Wisdom

Echo of War drops: 3 Destroyer’s Final Road

2 Tracks of Destiny

642,000 Credits

Herta Skills

The values below are each skill at Level 1.

Basic Attack – What Are You Looking At? (Single Target)

Deals Ice DMG equal to 50% of Herta’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – One-Time Offer (AoE ATK)

Deals Ice DMG equal to 50% of Herta’s ATK to all enemies. If the enemy’s HP percentage is 50% or higher, DMG dealt to this target increases by 20%.

Ultimate – It’s Magic, I Added Some Magic (AoE ATK)

Deals Ice DMG equal to 120% of Herta’s ATK to all enemies.

Energy Cost: 110

Talent – Fine, I’ll Do It Myself (AoE ATK)

When an ally’s attack causes an enemy’s HP percentage to fall to 50% or lower, Herta will launch a follow-up attack, dealing Ice DMG equal to 25% of Herta’s ATK to all enemies.

Technique – It Can Still Be Optimized (Enhance)

After using her Technique, Herta’s ATK increases by 40% for 3 turn(s) at the beginning of the next battle.

Herta Traces

Indentation means dependency.

Efficiency – When Skill is used, the DMG Boost effect on target enemies increases by an extra 25%.

DEF +5% (requires Ascension 2) Ice DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 3) CRIT Rate +2.7% (requires Ascension 3)



Icing – When Ultimate is used, deals 20% more DMG to Frozen enemies.

CRIT Rate +4% (requires Ascension 6)

DEF +10% (requires Lv75)

Puppet – The chance to resist Crowd Control Debuffs increases by 35%

Ice DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 4) DEF +7.5% (requires Ascension 5) Ice DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 5)



Ice DMG +3.2%

Ice DMG +6.4% (requires Lv80)

Herta Eidolon

Kick You When You’re Down

If the enemy’s HP percentage is at 50% or less, Herta’s Basic ATK deals Additional Ice DMG equal to 40% of Herta’s ATK.

Keep the Ball Rolling

Every time Talent is triggered, this character’s CRIT Rate increases by 3%. This effect can stack up to 5 time(s).

That’s the Kind of Girl I Am

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Hit Where It Hurts

When Talent is triggered, DMG increases by 10%.

Cuss Big or Cuss Nothing

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

No One Can Betray Me

After using Ultimate, this character’s ATK increases by 25% for 1 turn(s).

Official Herta Introduction

“Herta Space Station’s true master.

As the human with the highest IQ in The Blue, she only does what she’s interested in, dropping whatever project immediately the moment she loses interest — the best example being the space station.

She typically appears in the form of a ranged puppet. “It’s about seventy percent similar to how I looked as a child.” — Herta”

Honkai: Star Rail is now available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store.