The Honkai Star Rail 1.4 banners feature three new characters in total, as well as the game's first rerun banner! Jingliu, Topaz & Numby, and Guinaifen all make their debut this patch.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Banners

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4 will only run for 5 weeks, from October 11 to November 15, 2023.

First Half – Gentle Eclipse of the Moon

The first half will run from the beginning of version 1.4 until 2023/10/27 11:59 (server time)

Jingliu (5-star Ice Destruction)

(5-star Ice Destruction) Tingyun (4-star Lightning Harmony)

Qingque (4-star Quantum Erudition)

Sampo (4-star Wind Nihility)

The first half of Honkai Star Rail 1.4 banners will feature the Sword Master of the Luofu, Jingliu. She is a 5-star Ice Destruction character, and her kit plays around Jingliu's two forms and the different stacking mechanics for each one.

She's accompanied by Tingyun, arguably one of the best supports Jingliu can have. Jingliu benefits from the buffs Tingyun gives, not to mention the bonus Energy she can grant Jingliu which also speeds up her rotation and allows her to be in her Spectral Transmigration state more often, increasing her overall damage output.

Qingque was initially memed by the playerbase due to her highly inconsistent damage output, but now the memes have flipped as more and more people realize her potential to deal “ONE QINGQILLION DAMAGE”. Either way, more Eidolons on Qingque are always appreciated.

Sampo is one of the more reliable 4-star Nihility characters, and if you invested in Kafka's debut months ago, Sampo's stick becomes even more valuable as a source of Wind Shear.

Jingliu's signature Light Cone, I Shall Be My Own Sword, is also making its debut in this half.

Brilliant Fixation

I Shall Be My Own Sword (5-star Destruction) Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 20/23/26/29/32%. When an ally gets attacked or loses HP, the wearer gains 1 stack of Eclipse, up to a max of 3 stack(s). Each stack of Eclipse increases the DMG of the wearer's next attack by 14/16.5/19/21.5/24%. When 3 stack(s) are reached, additionally enables the attack to ignore 12/14/16/18/20% of the enemy's DEF. This effect will be removed after the wearer uses an attack.

Make the World Clamor (4-star Erudition) The wearer regenerates 20/23/26/29/32 Energy immediately upon entering battle, and increases Ultimate DMG by 32/40/48/56/64%.

Memories of the Past (4-star Harmony) Increases the wearer's Break Effect by 28/35/42/49/56%. When the wearer attacks, additionally regenerates 4/5/6/7/8 Energy. This effect can only be triggered 1 time per turn.

Eyes of the Prey (4-star Nihility) Increases Effect Hit Rate of its wearer by 20/25/30/35/40% and increases DoT by 24/30/36/42/48%.



Second Half – Sunset Clause & Butterfly on Swordtip

This half will run from October 27, 2023 12:00 to November 15, 2023 14:59 (server time)

Topaz & Numby (5-star Fire Hunt)

(5-star Fire Hunt) Seele (5-star Quantum Hunt)

Guinaifen (4-star Fire Nihility)

(4-star Fire Nihility) Luka (4-star Physical Nihility)

Sushang (4-star Physical Hunt)

The second half of the Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4 banners will feature its first-ever rerun banner, Seele! It will also introduce two new characters, Topaz & Numby and Guinaifen.

Topaz & Numby is a 5-star Fire character belonging to the Path of The Hunt. Topaz is accompanied by her trotter companion not only in the banner but also in battle, doing follow-up attacks, and comprises a huge chunk of her damage output.

Seele was Honkai Star Rail's first 5-star character, but she has aged well, especially with the plethora of high-tier support characters that released since then. Seele's playstyle hinges on the fact that she can reset her turn upon defeating an enemy, earning her rightful spot in as a follower of The Hunt.

Guinaifen is the second new character in this half and the third of this update. She is a 4-star Fire Nihility character intended to be a support. She inflicts Burn on enemies and gives them a unique debuff that increases their damage taken if they have the Burn status effect.

Sushang is a 4-star Physical Hunt character, meaning she can fulfill a niche role in the party if, for some reason, you require a Physical Hunt character. Other than that, she's remarkable with optimal Light Cones and relics, and could keep up in damage output with other Hunt characters if used correctly.

Topaz & Numby's signature Light Cone Worrisome, Blissful, makes its debut in this half.

Worrisome, Blissful (5-star Hunt)

The Moles Welcome You (4-star Destruction) When the wearer uses Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate to attack enemies, the wearer gains one stack of Mischievous. Each stack increases the wearer's ATK by 12/15/18/21/24%.

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat (4-star Nihility) When the wearer hits an enemy and if the hit enemy is not already Ensnared, then there is a 60/70/80/90/100% base chance to Ensnare the hit enemy. Ensnared enemies' DEF decreases by 12/13/14/15/16% for 1 turn(s).

Only Silence Remains (4-star Hunt) Increases ATK of its wearer by 16/20/24/28/32%. If there are 2 or fewer enemies on the field, increases wearer's CRIT Rate by 12/15/18/21/24%.



Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4 is now live.