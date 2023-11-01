The official Ruan Mei reveal was posted by HoYoverse on the official Honkai Star Rail social media, introducing her as a playable character soon.

“Want some pastry? The plums used in this recipe are freshly macerated, and I waited in line a long time for them.”

A sweet-tempered and elegant scholar. Member #81 of the Genius Society. An expert in the biological sciences.

She earned Nous' attention with her talent and terrifying perseverance, and began her research on the origin of life in a secret corner of the universe.

For that, she was invited by Herta to collaborate with Screwllum and Stephen to develop the Simulated Universe.

Secretly, she greatly enjoys traditional theater and desserts, and she is also very interested in embroidery.

She is a 5-star Ice character on the Path of Harmony. Ruan Mei will be fresh in the minds of many as she's a prominent character in the Simulated Universe in many forms. She often talks through her avatar, similar to how her fellow Genius Society members and Simulated Universe developers Screwllum and Herta.

Ruan Mei had her kit leaked a few months ago. The leak was rudimentary, but it gives us an idea of what she can do when she finally becomes playable. Her Skill simply has the description that she “increases the damage dealt by the entire team,” which sounds game-breaking but without the numbers, it's hard to tell. We get more details on her Ultimate, where she provides shielding to all party members while buffing them as long as the shield is up. It also has a component that can debuff an enemy once they are Weakness Broken.

Who are the Ruan Mei voice actors?

For the English voiceover, Ruan Mei is played by Emi Lo. Her previous roles include Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Neve from Goddess of Victory: Nikke, and Saki Fuwa from Tower of Fantasy.

Saori Ōnishi voices Ruan Mei on the Japanese voiceover. She's known for her roles as Ais Wallenstein from Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Eriri Spencer Sawamura in Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend, and Miyako Shikimori in Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie.

Ruan Mei is expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6.