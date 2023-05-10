Honkai Star Rail Leaks – Ruan Mei Skills and Abilities

Little is known about Ruan Mei right now, but these Honkai Star Rail leaks suggest that she will be playable soon. Check out Ruan Mei’s Skills here.

Honkai Star Rail – Leaked Ruan Mei Skills

Note that the information below does not come from an official source and may not represent Ruan Mei exactly upon her release. Details below are subject to changes. There are also no details yet pertaining to the exact numbers and scaling.

Ruan Mei

Ruan Mei is a 5-star Ice Harmony character, with no known appearances yet in-game. The only official content with her in it is a single Light Cone, some references in dialogues, as well as a small chance for an interaction in the Simulated Universe.

She is member 81 of the Genius Society, and is one of the creators of the Simulated Universe alongside Herta and Screwllum. Herta refers to her as a “master of creation.”

Skill

Increase the damage dealt by the entire team

Ultimate

Provides shielding to all party members. As long as the shield is up, the whole team’s ATK is increased and when an enemy’s weakness bar is broken, they become marked. Marked enemies have their weakened state durations increased.

Talent

Increase the damage dealt by the entire team to enemies in a weakened state.

Technique

Deploys a barrier that eliminates enemy hostility within its range. When combat is engaged within the barrier, the entire team’s Break Effect is increased for several turns.

As of the time of writing, there isn’t an expected release date for Ruan Mei yet. However, based on her name, attire, and other details, she seems to be a Xianzhou resident. This means that it’s not outside the realm of possibility for her to release as while our journey in the Xianzhou Luofu is ongoing. Who knows, maybe we see Xueyi as a featured 4-star in her banner, too.

For now, take a look at the upcoming banners in Honkai Star Rail to see which characters you should be saving up your Stellar Jades for. A personal favorite is Dan Heng IL, who will certainly shape up to be a great hypercarry if the leaks end up being accurate.