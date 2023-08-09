Sampo Koski in Honkai Star Rail is one memorable character. He's also a playable unit, so read ahead for his Skills, Materials, Traces, and more!

Honkai Star Rail – Sampo

“A silver-tongued salesman. Where there is profit to be made, you can be sure Sampo is nearby. Sampo's unique knowledge makes it hard not to approach him for help, but becoming his “customer” is not necessarily a good thing.

After all, ‘customers' can quickly turn into ‘commodities' for the right price.”

The mysterious and charismatic Sampo Koski is a playable unit in Honkai: Star Rail! The Astral Express Crew crosses paths with him quite early into their mission on Jarilo-VI, and he continues to be a recurring piece in curious parts of the story. As a unit, he is a 4-star Wind character following the Path of Nihility. He's a reliable source of consistent damage due to the Wind Shear that he applies, making him a perfect fit for Nihility.

His English voice actor is Roger Rose, who has held a lot of roles across video games, TV shows, and movies.

Sampo is played by Daisuke Hirakawa in the Japanese voiceover. His notable roles include Chrome from Punishing: Gray Raven, Noriaki Kakyoin from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and Rufus Albarea from The Legend of Heroes series.

Sampo Banner History

Sampo was a featured 4-star in the following banners:

“Nessun Dorma” (Version 1.2: August 9th – 30th, 2023)

Sampo Ascension Materials

To fully level up Sampo to Level 80, you will need the following:

Automaton drops: 12 Ancient Part 13 Ancient Spindle 12 Ancient Engine

50 Storm Eye

826,200 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler's Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Sampo Skill Materials

Maxing all of Sampo's Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Automaton drops: 22 Ancient Part 35 Ancient Spindle 20 Ancient Engine

Crimson Calyx (Great Mine) drops: 8 Obsidian of Dread 42 Obsidian of Desolation 77 Obsidian of Obsession

Echo of War (Cocolia) drops: 9 Guardian's Lament

3 Tracks of Destiny

1,758,000 Credits

Sampo Trace Materials

Activating all of Sampo's Traces will require the following materials:

Automaton drops: 6 Ancient Part 7 Ancient Spindle 22 Ancient Engine

Crimson Calyx (Great Mine) drops: 4 Obsidian of Dread 12 Obsidian of Desolation 18 Obsidian of Obsession

Echo of War (Cocolia) drops: 3 Guardian's Lament

3 Tracks of Destiny

1,758,000 Credits

Sampo Skills

All values are each skill at Level 1.

Basic ATK – Dazzling Blades (Single Target)

Deals minor Wind DMG to a single enemy.

Energy Regeneration: 20

Weakness Break: Single Target: 30

Deals Wind DMG equal to 50% of Sampo's ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Ricochet Love (Bounce)

Deals minor Wind DMG to single enemy targets with 5 Bounces in total.

Energy Regeneration: 6

Weakness Break: Single Target: 30

Deals Wind DMG equal to 28% of Sampo's ATK to a single enemy, and further deals DMG for 4 extra time(s), with each time dealing Wind DMG equal to 28% of Sampo's ATK to a random enemy.

Ultimate – Surprise Present (Impair)

Deals Wind DMG to all enemies with a high chance to increase the DoT dealt to the targets.

Energy Regeneration: 5

Weakness Break: AoE: 60

Deals Wind DMG equal to 96% of Sampo's ATK to all enemies, with a 100% base chance to increase the targets' DoT taken by 20% for 2 turn(s).

Talent – Windtorn Dagger (Enhance)

After this character hits an enemy, there is a chance of inflicting Wind Shear on the target.

Energy Regeneration: 0

Weakness Break: 0

Sampo's attacks have a 65% base chance to inflict Wind Shear for 3 turn(s). Enemies inflicted with Wind Shear will take Wind DoT equal to 20% of Sampo's ATK at the beginning of each turn. Wind Shear can stack up to 5 time(s).

Technique – Shining Bright (Impair)

Enemies in a set area are Blinded. When initiating battle against a Blinded enemy, there is a high chance to delay all enemies' actions.

After Sampo uses his Technique, enemies in a set area are inflicted with Blind for 10 second(s). Blinded enemies cannot detect your team. When initiating combat against a Blinded enemy, there is a 100% fixed chance to delay all enemies' action by 25%.



Sampo Traces

Indentation means dependency.

Defensive Position (requires Ascension 4) – Using Ultimate additionally regenerates 10 Energy.

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 4) Effect Hit Rate +6% (requires Ascension 5) ATK +6% (requires Ascension 5)



Spice Up (requires Ascension 6) – Enemies with Wind Shear effect deal 15% less DMG to Sampo.

Effect RES +6% (requires Ascension 6)

Effect Hit Rate +8% (requires Lv. 75)

ATK +4%

ATK +6% (requires Lv. 80)

Trap (requires Ascension 2) – Extends the duration of Wind Shear caused by Talent by 1 turn(s).

Effect Hit Rate +4% (requires Ascension 2) ATK +4% (requires Ascension 3) Effect RES +4% (requires Ascension 3)



Sampo Eidolons

Rising Love

When using Skill, deals DMG for 1 extra time(s) to a random enemy.

Infectious Enthusiasm

Defeating an enemy with Wind Shear has a 100% base chance to inflict all enemies with 1 stack(s) of Wind Shear, equivalent to the Talent's Wind Shear.

Big Money!

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

The Deeper the Love, the Stronger the Hate

When Skill hits an enemy with 5 or more stack(s) of Wind Shear, the enemy immediately takes 8% of current Wind Shear DMG.

Huuuuge Money!

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Increased Spending