Seele is the first featured 5-star in Honkai Star Rail. Here’s everything we know about Seele; her Skills, Materials, Traces, and more.

Honkai: Star Rail – Seele

“A resident of the Underworld and the backbone of Wildfire. She goes by the alias ‘Babochka.’ She has a frank personality, but there is a delicate and sensitive hidden side to her deep in her heart.”

In Honkai: Star Rail, “The Butterfly That Triggered the Storm” Seele is a 5-star Quantum character. Her Path is The Hunt, evident in the fact that she deals massive single-target damage and can decimate waves after waves of enemies thanks to her speed-centric gameplay and reset mechanics.

Her Signature Light Cone is In The Night, a featured 5-star Light Cone that runs alongside her character banner.

We first meet her in the Underworld of Jarilo VI, and she quickly becomes a key character in our journey through the blizzard-stricken planet. She is also a member of Wildfire, the governing power in the Underworld after the Silvermane Guards pulled out of the territory following the closure of the paths between the overworld and the underworld.

She will already be a familiar character to players of Honkai Impact 3rd, and her voice actress in previous games, Nakahara Mai, will also voice her in Honkai: Star Rail. She is no stranger to providing video game voices, as she also provided the voice for Akagi in Azur Lane and Hiyori Tsuchinaga in Blue Archive.

Seele Ascension Materials

To fully ascend and level up Seele to Level 80, you will need the following:

Voidranger: Reaver drops: 15 Thief’s Instinct 15 Usurper’s Scheme 15 Conqueror’s Will

65 Void Cast Iron

887,800 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler’s Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Seele Skill Materials

Maxing all of Seele’s Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Voidranger: Reaver drops: 33 Thief’s Instinct 46 Usurper’s Scheme 28 Conqueror’s Will

Calyx (Outlying Snow Plains) drops: 12 Arrow of the Beast Hunter 53 Arrow of the Demon Slayer 101 Arrow of the Starchaser

Echo of War (Cocolia Boss Fight) drops: 9 Guardian’s Lament

6 Tracks of Destiny

2,197,500 Credits

Seele Trace Materials

Activating all of Seele’s Traces will require the following materials:

Voidranger: Reaver drops: 8 Thief’s Instinct 10 Usurper’s Scheme 30 Conqueror’s Will

Calyx (Outlying Snow Plains) drops: 6 Arrow of the Beast Hunter 16 Arrow of the Demon Slayer 38 Arrow of the Starchaser

Echo of War (Cocolia Boss Fight) drops: 3 Guardian’s Lament

2 Tracks of Destiny

802,500 Credits

Seele Skills

The values below are at lv. 1.

Basic Attack – Thwack (Single Target)

Deals Quantum DMG equal to 50% of Seele’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Sheathed Blade (Single Target)

Increases Seele’s SPD by 25% for 2 turn(s) and deals Quantum DMG equal to 110% of Seele’s ATK to a single enemy.

Ultimate – Butterfly Flurry (Single Target)

Seele enters the buffed state and deals Quantum DMG equal to 255% of her ATK to a single enemy.

Energy Cost: 120

Talent – Resurgence (Enhance)

Enters the buffed state upon defeating an enemy with Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate, and receives an extra turn. While in the buffed state, the DMG of Seele’s attacks increases by 40% for 1 turn(s).

Enemies defeated in the extra turn provided by “Resurgence” will not trigger another “Resurgence.”

Technique – Phantom Illusion (Enhance)

After using her Technique, Seele gains Stealth for 20 second(s). While Stealth is active, Seele cannot be detected by enemies. And when entering battle by attacking enemies, Seele will immediately enter the buffed state.

Seele Traces

Indentation means dependency.

Nightshade – When current HP percentage is 50% or lower, reduces the chance of being attacked by enemies.

CRIT DMG +5.3% (requires Ascension 2) ATK +4%% (Requires Ascension 3)



Lacerate – While Seele is in the buffed state, her Quantum RES PEN increases by 20%.

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 4) CRIT DMG +8% (requires Ascension 5)



Rippling Waves – After using a Basic ATK, Seele’s next action will be Advanced Forward by 20%.

DEF +7.5% (requires Ascension 6) CRIT DMG +10.7% (requires Lv75) ATK +8% (requires Lv80)



ATK +4%

DEF +5% (requires Ascension 3)

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 5)

Seele Eidolons

Extirpating Slash

When dealing DMG to an enemy whose HP percentage is 80% or lower, CRIT Rate increases by 15%.

Dancing Butterfly

The SPD Boost effect of Seele’s Skill can stack up to 2 time(s).

Dazzling Tumult

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Flitting Phantasm

Seele regenerates 15 Energy when she defeats an enemy.

Piercing Shards

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Shattering Shambles

After Seele uses her Ultimate, inflict the target enemy with Butterfly Flurry for 1 turn(s). Enemies suffering from Butterfly Flurry will take Additional Quantum DMG equal to 15% of Seele’s Ultimate DMG every time they are attacked. If the target enemy is defeated by the Butterfly Flurry DMG triggered by other allies’ attacks, Seele’s Talent will not be triggered.

When Seele is knocked down, the Butterfly Flurry inflicted on the enemies will be removed.

Seele – Character Introduction

“A spirited and valiant member of Wildfire who grew up in the perilous Underworld of Belobog. She is accustomed to being on her own.

The protectors and the protected, the oppressors and the oppressed… The world Seele grew up knowing was just a simple dichotomy…

That is, until ‘that girl’ appeared.”

Honkai: Star Rail is now available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store.