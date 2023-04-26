Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Here’s everything we know about the beautiful Stellaron Hunter Kafka in Honkai: Star Rail, including her Skills, Materials, Talents, and more.

Honkai: Star Rail – Kafka

“A member of the Stellaron Hunters. A dashing, collected, and professional beauty. Used the enchantment of Spirit Whisper to set up Trailblazer to absorb the Stellaron. Her hobby is shopping for and organizing her collection of coats.”

Kafka is yet another character that Hoyoverse has been using to promote the game, appearing in its launch trailer and in other places. In-game, she is a 5-star Ice character, and her Path is The Nihility. Members in this Path are known for being primarily debuff characters, applying stat reducing debuffs as well as DoTs on the enemy team.

While she is the first character you will meet in Honkai Star Rail, as well as the tutorial character, players will not be able to Warp for her until sometime down the line.

In the English voiceover, she is voiced by Cheryl Texiera, who played as Jane Ponderosa in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as Katy Heart from Girl Meets World.

Itō Shizuka provided the voice for Kafka’s Japanese voice. Ogura is a prominent voice actress who also voiced Astraea from, Fate/Grand Order, Emma from Sekira: Shadows Die Twice, Schwarz from Arknights, and Yotsuyu from Final Fantasy XIV’s Stormblood expansion.

Kafka Ascension Materials

To fully level up Kafka to Level 80, you will need the following:

Voidranger: Reaver drops: 15 Thief’s Instinct 15 Usurper’s Scheme 15 Conqueror’s Will

65Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff

308,000 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler’s Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Kafka Skill Materials

Maxing all of Kafka Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Voidranger: Reaver drops: 33 Thief’s Instinct 46 Usurper’s Scheme 28 Conqueror’s Will

Calyx drops: 12 Obsydian of Dread 53 Obsidian of Desolation 101 Obsidian of Obsession

Echo of War drops: 9 Destroyer’s Final Road

6 Tracks of Destiny

2,197,500 Credits

Kafka Trace Materials

Activating all of Kafka will require the following materials:

Voidranger: Reaver drops: 9 Thief’s Instinct 10 Usurper’s Scheme 30 Conqueror’s Will

Calyx drops: 6 Obsydian of Dread 16 Obsidian of Desolation 38 Obsidian of Obsession

Echo of War drops: 3 Destroyer’s Final Road

5 Tracks of Destiny

825,500 Credits

Kafka Skills

The values below are each skill at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Midnight Tumult (Single Target)

Deals Lightning DMG equal to 50% of Kafka’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Caressing Moonlight (Blast)

Deals Lightning DMG equal to 80% of Kafka’s ATK to a target enemy and Lightning DMG equal to 30% of Kafka’s ATK to enemies adjacent to it.

If the target enemy is currently receiving DoT, all DoTs currently placed on that enemy immediately produce DMG equal to 80% of their original DMG.

Ultimate – Twilight Trill (AoE ATK)

Deals Lightning DMG equal to 48% of Kafka’s ATK to all enemies, with a 100% base chance for enemies hit to become Shocked and immediately take DMG equal to 80% of the DoT. Shock lasts for 2 turn(s).

for enemies hit to become Shocked and immediately take DMG equal to 80% of the DoT. Shock lasts for 2 turn(s). While Shocked, enemies receive Lightning DoT equal to 75% of Kafka’s ATK at the beginning of each turn.

Energy Cost: 120

Talent – Gentle but Cruel (Single Target)

After an ally of Kafka’s uses Basic ATK on an enemy, Kafka immediately launches 1 follow-up attack and deals Lightning DMG equal to 60% of her ATK to that enemy, with a base chance of 100% of increasing the DoT inflicted by 15% for 2 turns. This effect can only be triggered 1 time per turn.

Technique – Mercy Is Not Forgiveness

Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, deals Lightning DMG equal to 50% of Kafka’s ATK to a random enemy. In addition, all enemies have a 100% base chance to become Shocked for 3 turn(s).

to become Shocked for 3 turn(s). While Shocked, enemies receive Lightning DoT equal to 50% of Kafka’s ATK at the beginning of each turn.

Kafka Traces

Torture – When DoTs immediately deal DMG to enemies due to Kafka’s Skill or Ultimate, their DMG multiplier is proportionally increased. The increased proportion is equal to 15% of Kafka’s Break Effect, up to a max of 30%.

Break Effect +5.3% (requires Ascension ) ATK +4% (requires Ascension ) HP +4% (requires Ascension )



Plunder – If an enemy is defeated while Shocked, Kafka additionally regenerates 5 Energy.

ATK +6% (requires Ascension ) Break Effect +8% (requires Ascension ) ATK +6% (requires Ascension )



Thorns – Talent has a 20% increased base chance to increase the DoT that the enemies receive. Ultimate has a 20% increased base chance to Shock enemies.

HP +6% (requires Ascension )

Break Effect +10.7% (requires Level 75)

ATK +4% (requires Level 1)

ATK +8% (requires Level 80)

Kafka Eidolon

Da Capo

When using Ultimate, instead of immediately receiving DMG from the Shock state, enemies will now immediately receive DMG from all currently applied DoT sources.

Fortississimo

Weakness Break Efficiency boosted by 50%.

Capriccio

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Recitativo

The duration of the increased DoT caused by Talent is extended by 1 turn(s). This effect is stackable and can stack up to 2 time(s).

Doloroso

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Leggiero

The Ultimate increases the DMG multiplier of Shock DMG dealt to enemies by 100% and extends the duration of Shock by 1 turn(s).

Official Kafka Introduction

“On the Interastral Peace Corporation’s wanted list, Kafka’s only has two things — her name, and a single sentence: “Likes collecting coats.”

Little is known about this Stellaron Hunter, other than that she is one of Destiny’s Slave Elio’s most trusted members.

In order to achieve Elio’s envisioned future, Kafka gets to work.”

That’s everything we know about Kafka in Honkai: Star Rail. Honkai: Star Rail releases on April 26th, 2023, and is available on PC (via the official site or the Epic Games Store), iOS, and Android. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.