A 5-star version of Dan Heng, named Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, is coming to Honkai Star Rail. Check out Dan Heng IL’s leaked skills and abilities here.

Honkai Star Rail – Leaked Dan Heng IL Skills

Note that the information below does not come from an official source and may not represent Dan Heng IL exactly upon his release. The descriptions were also translated into English, which may cause the proper names of effects and abilities to differ from the eventual official version. Details below are subject to changes.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (or Dan Heng IL, for short) is a 5-star Destruction Imaginary character.

Normal Attacks

Base:

Deals high Imaginary DMG to one enemy with 2 attacks.

Strength 1:

Deals very high Imaginary DMG to one enemy with 3 attacks.

Strength 2:

Deals very high Imaginary DMG to one enemy with 3 attacks.

Deals moderate damage to one enemy and neighboring enemies with 2 attacks.

Increases Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s critical damage before the final 2 attacks.

Strength 3:

Deals very high Imaginary DMG to one enemy with 3 attacks.

Deals moderate damage to one enemy and neighboring enemies with 4 attacks.

Increases Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s critical damage before the final 4 attacks.

Skill

Strengthens normal attacks up to 3 times. Can be activated without using skill points. All Normal Attack strength levels have different attack effects and require skill points to use.

Ultimate

Deals high Imaginary to one enemy and moderate damage to neighboring enemies.

Grants “Reverse Scales” to self, which can be used to offset Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s skill point consumption.

Talent

Increases self-inflicted damage after Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s attack, up to 5 stacks.

Technique

Grants “Reverse Scales” to self, which can be used to offset Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s skill point consumption.

Dan Heng IL is expected to be featured on a banner on the First Half of Version 1.3. Despite this, he has yet to be officially revealed and has no real appearances in official media or posts apart from a brief cameo in the official release trailer.

His other non-official appearances include several leaked story cutscenes which feature Dan Heng in his Imbibitor Lunae form.