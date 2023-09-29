The Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4 Special Program Livestream brought us Stellar Jade codes! Check them out here.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4 Livestream Stellar Jade Redemption Codes

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4 Special Program:

TAP8H27JBRGP – 100 Stellar Jades, 50,000 credits JSPRZ272S9JB – 100 Stellar Jades, 5 Traveler's Guide – 100 Stellar Jades, 4 Refined Aether

With the three codes, you'll get a total of 300 Stellar Jades and more. You can redeem these codes on the official site. Redeem them ASAP as these are only valid for 24 hours after the livestream and you do not want to miss out on these codes.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 adds three new playable characters, Jingliu (5-star Ice Destruction), Topaz and Numby (5-star Fire Hunt), and Guinaifen (4-star Fire Nihility). Both Jingliu and Topaz and Numby will also have their Signature Light Cones on a rate up.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4 is expected to go live on October 11th, 2023. Check out our Honkai Star Rail articles for the latest in Honkai Star Rail news.