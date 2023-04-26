Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Here’s everything we know about Yanqing, swordmaster, and retainer of General Jing Yuan in Honkai: Star Rail, including his Skills, Materials, Talents, and more.

Honkai: Star Rail – Yanqing

“General Jing Yuan’s retainer. A gifted swordsman who hasn’t even come of age. No one can best Yanqing when he holds a sword in hand.”

Yanqing is one of the game’s younger characters, but also one of its stronger ones. In-game, he is a 5-star Ice character, and his Path is The Hunt. Members in this Path are known for their ability to deal large amounts of damage to a single target, allowing them to take down enemies with ease. Yanqing does this by dealing large amounts of CRIT DMG to his opponents.

You will run into Yanqing on your trip to Xianzhou: The Luofu, the game’s third explorable world. You will also be able to get him via the game’s Warp system.

Yanqing Trailer

In the English voiceover, he is voiced by Amber May, who has notably lent her voice to other video game characters such as Xiza from Xiva from Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions, as well as Dehya from Hoyoverse’s other game Genshin Impact.

Inoue Marina provided the voice for his Japanese voice. Inoue is known for voicing the Female Protagonist of Persona 3 Portable, Elysia from Hoyoverse’s other game Honkai Impact 3rd, as well Helm from Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

Yanqing Ascension Materials

To fully level up Yanqing to Level 80, you will need the following:

Voidranger: Reaver drops: 15 Thief’s Instinct 15 Usurper’s Scheme 15 Conqueror’s Will

65 Gelid Chitin

308,000 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler’s Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Yanqing Skill Materials

Maxing all of Yanqing Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Voidranger: Reaver drops: 33 Thief’s Instinct 46 Usurper’s Scheme 28 Conqueror’s Will

Calyx drops: 12 Arrow of the Beast Hunter 53 Arrow of the Demon Slayer 101 Arrow of the Starchaser

Echo of War drops: 9 Guardian’s Lament

6 Tracks of Destiny

2,107,500 Credits

Yanqing Trace Materials

Activating all of Yanqing will require the following materials:

Voidranger: Reaver drops: 9 Thief’s Instinct 10 Usurper’s Scheme 30 Conqueror’s Will

Calyx drops: 6 Endurance of Bronze 16 Oath of Steel 38 Safeguard of Amber

Echo of War drops: 3 Guardian’s Lament

5 Tracks of Destiny

802,500 Credits

Yanqing Skills

The values below are each skill at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Frost Thorn (Single Target)

Deals Ice DMG equal to 50% of Yanqing’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Darting Ironthorn (Single Target)

Deals Ice DMG equal to 110% of Yanqing’s ATK to a single enemy and activates Soulsteel Sync for 1 turn.

Ultimate – Amidst the Raining Bliss (Single Target)

Increases Yanqing’s CRIT Rate by 60%. When Soulsteel Sync is active, increases Yanqing’s CRIT DMG by an extra 30%. These buffs last for one turn.

Afterwards, deals Ice DMG equal to 210% of Yanqing’s ATK to a single enemy.

Energy Cost: 140

Talent – One With the Sword (Single Target)

When Soulsteel Sync is active, Yanqing is less likely to be attacked by enemies. Yanqing’s CRIT Rate increases by 15% and his CRIT DMG increases by 15%. After Yanqing attacks an enemy, there is a 50% fixed chance to perform a follow-up attack , dealing Ice DMG equal to 25% of Yanqing’s ATK to the enemy, which has a 65% base chance to Freeze the enemy for 1 turn.

to perform a , dealing Ice DMG equal to 25% of Yanqing’s ATK to the enemy, which has a 65% to Freeze the enemy for 1 turn. The Frozen target cannot take action and receives Additional Ice DMG equal to 25% of Yanqing’s ATK at the beginning of each turn.

When Yanqing receives DMG, the Soulsteel Sync effect will disappear.

Technique – The One True Sword (Enhance)

After using his Technique, at the start of the next battle, Yanqing deals 30% more DMG for 2 turn(s) to enemies whose current HP is 50% or higher.

Yanqing Traces

Icing on the Kick – When Yanqing attacks, deals Additional Ice DMG equal to 30% of Yanqing’s ATK to enemies with Ice Weakness.

Ice DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 2) ATK +4% (requires Ascension 3)



Frost Favors the Brave – When Soulsteel Sync is active, Effect RES increases by 20%.

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 4) Ice DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 5)



Gentle Blade – When a CRIT Hit is triggered, increases SPD by 10% for 2 turn(s).

HP +6% (requires Ascension 6) Ice DMG +6.4% (requires Level 75) ATK +4.8% (requires Level 80)



ATK +4% (requires Level 1)

HP +4% (requires Ascension 3)

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 5)

Yanqing Eidolon

Svelte Saber

When Yanqing attacks a Frozen enemy, he deals Additional Ice DMG equal to 60% of his ATK.

Supine Serenade

When Soulsteel Sync is active, Energy Regeneration Rate increases by an extra 10%.

Sword Savant

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Searing Sting

When the current HP percentage is 80% or higher, Ice RES PEN increases by 12%.

Surging Strife

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Swift Swoop

If the Ultimate’s buffs are still in effect when an enemy is defeated, their duration is extended by 1 turn.

Official Yanqing Introduction

“The spirited lieutenant of the Xianzhou Luofu, and also its most proficient swordsman.

He is born for swords and obsessed with them. Whenever a sword rests in his hand, none would dare to underestimate this genius still in the early days of his youth.

Perhaps the only thing capable of dulling his treasured blade’s sharp edge is time.”

That’s everything we know about Yanqing in Honkai: Star Rail. Honkai: Star Rail releases on April 26th, 2023, and is available on PC (via the official site or the Epic Games Store), iOS, and Android. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.