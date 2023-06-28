The Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1 Second Half banner features the new characters Luocha and Yukong. Should you roll on Luocha's debut banner?

Why You Should Roll for Luocha

Luocha is Honkai Star Rail's third healer, after Natasha and Bailu who were both released alongside the game. He already has a lot of value just because of this, as healers become more and more required as you progress through the game and conquer Star Rail's endgame content like the Forgotten Hall and Memory of Chaos.

He is also Imaginary, and while he is an Abundance character, he can also be a source of Imaginary damage even just for the reason of breaking enemies.

It would be a good idea to roll for Luocha for the following reasons:

You like his character design

You like his gameplay

You require a second healer Natasha is given as a free unit by progressing through the story

You want a source of Imaginary DMG to break enemy weaknesses

You are not interested in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.2 banners

Why You Should Not Roll for Luocha

Many players might be tempted to roll even if just for Yukong, the new 4-star. However, this is not reliable, and it has been revealed that Yukong will be given as a free character through an event in Version 1.2. Another reason to not roll for Luocha is if you have no use for another healer, or simply do not have any room in your party to fit him in.

The upcoming banners for Version 1.2 will have Blade and Kafka, both of whom have already captivated players via their brief appearances in Honkai Star Rail's story. If they appeal to you more, then it would be best for you to save your Stellar Jades for their respected Warp Banners instead.

You probably shouldn't roll for Luocha if:

You don't like his character design

You don't like his gameplay

You're only rolling for Yukong She will be a free unit in Version 1.2

You do not need another healer

You have no room for him in your party

You would rather roll for the Blade or Kafka banners, or save for other upcoming characters

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1 Second Half Banner

The Luocha debut banner is live now, and will last until July 18th, 2:59 PM.

The rate-ups for the Luocha and Yukong banner are:

Luocha (5-star Imaginary Abundance)

(5-star Imaginary Abundance) Yukong (4-star Imaginary Harmony)

(4-star Imaginary Harmony) Pela (4-star Ice Nihility)

Qingque (4-star Quantum Erudition)

Weapon Banner rate-ups:

Echoes of the Coffin (5-star Abundance)

(5-star Abundance) Good Night and Sleep Well (4-star Nihility)

Dance! Dance! Dance! (4-star Hunt)

Geniuses' Repose (4-star Erudition)

Luocha is one of Honkai: Star Rail’s few healers! He is a 5-star Imaginary character, and his Path is The Abundance. Members in this Path are known for being primarily healers, and this is evident in his Skills that heal his allies via regens, as well as a reactive healing Field that heals his allies when they get attacked. Read more about Luocha here.

Luocha Skills

The values below are each skill at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Thorns of the Abyss (Single Target)

Deals Imaginary DMG equal to 50% of Luocha's ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Prayer of Abyss Flower (Restore)

After using his Skill, immediately restore a single ally's HP equal to 40% of Luocha's ATK plus 200. Meanwhile, Luocha gains 1 stack of Abyss Flower.

When any ally's HP percentage drops to 50% or lower, Luocha will immediately use his Skill one time on this ally (without consuming Skill Points). After Luocha takes action for 2 more time(s), this effect can be triggered again when the conditions are met.

Ultimate – Death Wish (AoE ATK)

Removes 1 enemy buff(s) and deals Imaginary DMG equal to 80% of Luocha's ATK to all enemies. Luocha gains 1 stack of Abyss Flower.

and deals Imaginary DMG equal to 80% of Luocha's ATK to all enemies. Luocha gains 1 stack of Abyss Flower. Energy Cost: 100

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Talent – Cycle of Life (Restore)

When Abyss Flower is at 2 stacks, Luocha consumes all stacks to deploy a Field against the enemy.

When any enemy in the Field is attacked by an ally, the attacking ally immediately restores HP equal to 14% of Luocha's ATK plus 70.

The Field's effect lasts 2 turn(s).

Technique – Mercy of a Fool

After using Technique, at the start of the next battle, Talent will be immediately triggered.

Yukong is the Helm Master of the Xianzhou Alliance’s Sky-Faring Commission and is also a part of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Six Charioteers. We meet her shortly after boarding the Xianzhou Luofu, where she quickly demonstrates her high stature. As a playable character, she is a 4-star Imaginary character following the Path of Harmony, meaning her primary purpose is to be a buffer, strengthening the party with her effects. Read more about Yukong here.

Yukong Skills

The values below are each skill at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Arrowslinger (Single Target)

Deals 50% of Yukong's ATK as Imaginary DMG to a target enemy.

Skill – Emboldening Salvo (Support)

Obtains 2 stacks of “Roaring Bowstrings” (maximum of 2 stacks).

When “Roaring Bowstrings” is active, the ATK of all allies increases by 40%, and everytime an ally's turn ends, Yukong loses 1 stack of “Roaring Bowstrings.”

When it's the turn where Yukong gains “Roaring Bowstrings” by using Emboldening Salvo, “Roaring Bowstrings” will not be removed.

Ultimate – Diving Kestrel (Single Target)

When using her Ultimate, if “Roaring Bowstrings” is active on Yukong, all allies' CRIT Rate additionally increases by 21% and CRIT DMG increases by 39%. At the same time, deals Imaginary DMG equal to 228% of Yukong's ATK to a single enemy.

Energy Cost: ???

Talent – Seven Layers, One Arrow (Enhance)

Basic ATK additionally deals Imaginary DMG equal to 40% of Yukong's ATK, and increases the Toughness-Reducing DMG of this attack by 100%. This effect can be triggered again in 1 turn.

Technique – Chasing The Wind (Enhance)

After Technique is used, enter Sprint mode for 20 seconds. While Sprinting, Movement Speed increases by 35%, and Yukong receives 2 stacks of “Roaring Bowstrings” when she enters battle by attacking enemies.

Pela is a 4-star Ice Nihility character, and is incredibly flexible. Her debuffs focus on reducing the enemy DEF, which means she can find a use against most, if not all, enemies in the game. Her debuffs are mostly tied to her Ultimate, but she has an easy energy source via her Talent. Read more about Pela here.

Qingque is a 4-star Quantum character following the Path of Erudition. Players get her as a free unit by playing through the main Story on the Xinazhou Luofu. She quickly earned infamy for her RNG-centric playstyle that aims to emulate a game of mahjong. By drawing tiles (this costs Skill points), she has a chance to enhance her next Basic ATK and make it AoE instead. Read more about Qingque here.

Echoes of the Coffin – Increases the wearer's ATK by 24%. After the wearer uses an attack, for each different enemy target the wearer hits, regenerates 3 Energy. Each attack can regenerate Energy up to 3 time(s) this way. After the wearer uses their Ultimate, all allies gain 12 SPD for 1 turn.

Good Night and Sleep Well (The Nihility) – For every debuff the target enemy has, the DMG dealt by the wearer increases by 12/15/18/21/24%, stacking up to 3 time(s). This effect also applies to DoT.

Geniuses' Repose (The Erudition) – Increases the wearer's ATK by 16/20/24/28/32%. When the wearer defeats an enemy, the wearer's CRIT DMG increases by 24/30/36/42/48% for 3 turn(s).

Dance! Dance! Dance! (The Harmony) – When the wearer uses their Ultimate, all allies' actions are Advanced Forward by 16/18/20/22/24%.

This Warp is a Light Cone Event Warp. For the purposes of the guaranteed 5-star character system, the running total of Warps made always carries over from one Light Cone Event Warp to the next. Total Warps made are calculated separately for different types of Warps, which do not affect each other.