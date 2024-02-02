Hootie and the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker was arrested.

Hootie and the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker was arrested on three counts on February 1 on three counts. These include a simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance as well as a vehicle registration violation.

A $10.5k bail

On January 1, Rucker was booked in Williamson County. The country star was “fully cooperating with authorities,” his lawyer said. He was subsequently bailed out at 11 am on January 1. His bond was set at $10,500.

This wasn't Rucker's first rodeo with drug-related controversies. As Deadline notes in their report, the Hootie and the Blowfish singer's ex-girlfriend, Kate Quigley, was hospitalized and in critical condition after a nearly fatal overdose.

Hootie and the Blowfish was formed in 1986. They stayed together for over two decades until 2008. The group disbanded for a decade before reuniting in 2018. They have released six studio albums to date and have won two Grammy Awards. The band consists of Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, and Jim Sonefeld. They will embark on the “Summer Camp with Trucks” tour commencing on May 30.

Outside of Hootie and the Blowfish, Darius Rucker has gone off and become a successful solo artist. He has released eight studio albums to date, his most recent being Carolyn's Boy. He's also acted in projects.

Throughout his career, Rucker has won several awards. In 2013, he won a Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance for his cover of “Wagon Wheel.” Last year, he won the CMA Foundation Humanitarian Award at the CMA Awards. He has also received his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.