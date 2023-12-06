The Charlotte Hornets visit the Chicago Bulls as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Charlotte Hornets go on the road to take on the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Hornets-Bulls prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Hornets are 6-12 to begin this season, and they are still without LaMelo Ball. He is set to be re-evaluated any day now, but will still be out for this game. In his absence, Terry Rozier has stepped up. In the last three games without Ball, Rozier is averaging 23.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 4.0 rebounds. He has been the heart of the team without Ball, and the Hornets need his production to continue. On the season, The Hornets have five other players, besides Ball and Rozier, that average more tha 10.0 points per game. Mark Williams a solid sophomore year in the NBA as he is averaging a double-double, and he has played every game.

The Bulls are one of the more disappointing teams in the NBA this season. They are 7-14, and they can not get anything going. However, the Bulls have played very well in their last two games, beating the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans. DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine are both averaging 21.0 points per game or more. Nikola Vucevic is averaging a double-double with 15.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Alex Caruso is probable for this game while Zach Lavine is expected to remain out with a foot injury.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Bulls Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +4.5 (-106)

Chicago Bulls: -4.5 (-114)

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

How to Watch Hornets vs. Bulls

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

One thing the Hornets do well is shoot the three. Charlotte shoots 37.1 percent from three which is 10th in the NBA. This is something the Bulls really struggle to defend. They allow opponents to make 14.7 threes per game, and that is the most in the NBA. Teams are finding open shots along the perimeter, and Chicago does not do a good job closing out on shooters. The Bulls also allow 27.4 assists per game. They try to play help defense, but that leaves the shooters open. If Charlotte can just knock down their shots from beyond the arc, they will cover the spread.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls have been playing very well with Lavine out these last two games. Chicago has put up 120, and 124 points in those games. Those point totals are the second and third most points they have scored this season. Lavine is a great scorer, but the Bulls seem to play a little bit better without him on the court. If they can put up that amount of points again in this one, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

The Bulls are one of the worst passing teams in the NBA. They do not swing the ball well, and they rarely find the open man. However, in the last two games without Lavine, the Bulls have racked up 32 assists in both games. They are sharing the ball well, and they have been able to hit their shots. If this continues, they will cover the spread.

Final Hornets-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Bulls are favored by 4.5 points, and that is low enough for me to take them. I like the way Chicago has been playing the last two games, and I fully expect them to keep it going. I will take the Bulls to cover the spread in this one.

Final Hornets-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Bulls -4.5 (-114), Under 221 (-110)