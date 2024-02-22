The Charlotte Hornets visit the Utah Jazz as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Charlotte Hornets are on the road to take on the Utah Jazz Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Hornets are 13-41 this season, and they won their last three games heading into the All-Star break. They have played the Jazz once this season, and they lost that game by 12 points. Nick Richards had 26 points and 13 rebounds in the game. PJ Washington is no longer on the team, but he had 43 points off the bench in the loss. As a team, the Hornets shot 51.1 percent from the field, and 40.6 percent from three. Charlotte will have a healthy team heading into this game.

The Jazz are 26-30, and they lost four straight games heading into the break. Utah did put up 134 points against the Hornets in their first matchup. Lauri Markannen had 33 points and 12 rebounds in the win while Collin Sexton dropped 24 points and 13 assists. John Collins had 20 points, as well. As a team, the Jazz shot 55.9 percent from the field, and 41.5 percent from the three-point line. Utah will also be healthy heading into this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Jazz Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +10 (-112)

Moneyline: +360

Utah Jazz: -10 (-108)

Moneyline: -460

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hornets vs. Jazz

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, KJZZ-TV Channel 14

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Hornets should be able to put up some points, especially with a healthy lineup. The Jazz allow the fifth-most points per game at over 120.0 points per game. The Hornets have already scored 122 points on the Jazz once this season. They did lose that game, but when the Hornets score over 120 points this season, the Hornets are 7-2. If the Hornets can put up some points, they will cover this spread.

On their four-game losing streak, the Jazz have allowed 120.3 points per game. They have not played well on the defensive end of the court, and the Hornets need to take advantage of that. Charlotte does not need to win this game, but scoring on the Jazz will help them keep the game within 10 points.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jazz do not play good defense, and that is why they are under .500. However, the Hornets are just as bad at defense. Charlotte allows 119.4 points per game, and teams shoot over 50.0 percent against them this season. The Jazz should be able to put up another big offensive game on them. With Markannen, and Sexton, the Jazz are a solid team on the offense. If they can have another big game offensively, they will cover the spread.

When the Jazz score 125+ points this season, they are 12-5. 125 points is a lot to score, but this is very possible against the Hornets. Charlotte is not a good team this season, even with their win streak. The Jazz should be able to have a big game and cover the spread.

Final Hornets-Jazz Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a high-scoring game. Neither team plays great defense, so scoring should be plentiful. I am going to take the Hornets to cover this spread as 10-point underdogs.

Final Hornets-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Hornets +10 (-112), Over 230.5 (-110)