The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the bottom-feeding teams in the NBA this season, but have actually played a bit better since the trade deadline when they acquired a few new players. While a few other notable rookies have garnered the majority of the attention, Hornets rookie wing Brandon Miller is having a noteworthy season of his own. Miller recently became the third youngest player in franchise history to reach 1000 career points joining Alonzo Mourning and Larry Johnson as per Hornets PR.
Brandon Miller reached 1000 career points in his 60th game for the Hornets. In comparison, Larry Johnson reached that mark after his 55th game and Alonzo Morning reached the milestone after his 53rd game. When it comes to predicting the future, that's elite company for Miller to stand alongside.
The Hornets front office was crucified by fans and media when they selected Miller with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The general consensus was that Scoot Henderson was the second best overall prospect behind Victor Wembanyana. But Miller's rookie season has been better than Henderson's to this point.
Miller began the season coming off the bench, but quickly moved in to the starting lineup. He's started in 53 of the 59 games he's played in at a little over 32 minutes per game.
He's been averaging 16.8 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists with spits of 43.9 percent shooting from the field, 37.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 81.7 percent shooting from the free throw line. From the looks of it, the Hornets don't regret their pick at all.