When news broke that the Lakers' trade with the Hornets was being rescinded, with Los Angeles getting their picks and players back while Mark Davis returned to Charlotte, it took the NBA by storm.

How, fans, pundits, and reporters alike wondered, could LA lose their second-biggest addition from the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline when fans were so excited to see his fit with Luka Doncic and LeBron James? There must have been something seriously wrong with his medical eval, as otherwise, this makes it appear as though the Lakers are taking a pretty far step back in their pursuit of another deep playoff run.

Well, apparently, that feeling is shared by the Hornets themselves, as, after news broke that the deal was off, they posted an explanation online of what happened, including some not-so-subtle shade at the Lakers for being so interested in Williams' services, only to call off the deal mere days later.

We are excited to welcome Mark back to our Hornets organization. After the other team aggressively pursued Mark, we made the difficult decision to move him. We have always held great respect for Mark's talent, work ethic, and character. We are thrilled to see him rejoin our roster as a dynamic presence at the starting center position. His return strengthens our team, and we look forward to the impact he will make on and off the court.

Goodness, not even mentioning the Lakers by name in the post shared to social media? Well doesn't that tell you more or less everything you need to know?

On paper, the Hornets' decision to trade Williams never made a ton of sense, as there was no real indication he was available before the deal was executed. While Charlotte ultimately acquiesced after the Lakers offered to overpay for his services, when the deal ultimately fell through, it doesn't seem like they were too disappointed to get Williams back either, because at worst, they could simply trade him again in the future or continue to develop him into a long-term partner for LaMelo Ball at the center position.