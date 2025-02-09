The bizarre failed trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets involving Mark Williams has caused both teams to re-evaluate their rosters. While the Lakers are left without answers at center, the Hornets decided to add another one to their full roster by converting Moussa Diabate's two-way contract.

The day after the trade fell through, the Hornets and Diabate agreed to a standard three-year contract, Shams Charania reported. The specifics of the deal have yet to be publicized.

Despite previously splitting his time with the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G-League, Diabate appeared in 42 of the Hornets' first 49 games. He currently averaged 19 minutes per game on the year and has five starts on the year. At the time of his contract announcement, Diabate is averaging 4.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

The deal is the first standard NBA contract of Diabate's young career. Before signing with the Hornets in the 2024 offseason, Diabate spent the first two years of his career on two-way deals with the Los Angeles Clippers. After one year at Michigan, the Clippers drafted him in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. He appeared in just 33 games over two years with the team, spending most of his time in the G-League.

Charlotte's promotion of Diabate gives them 16 players on its active roster, not including Elfrid Payton's 10-day contract. That puts them one over the league limit, indicating a release coming soon. Considering the team's recent transactions, 39-year-old Taj Gibson figures to be on the chopping block.

Hornets' updated roster following failed Mark Williams trade, Moussa Diabate deal

Following the dramatic post-trade deadline fiasco, the Hornets now have an influx of size on their roster. Charlotte traded for ex-Phoenix Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic just before the deadline to replace Williams. Nurkic, Williams and Diabate join Gibson on the roster, resulting in the team momentarily rostering four centers.

Given the abundance of centers, head coach Charles Lee has yet to indicate a direction with the lineup. Williams will likely return to the starting lineup, though it remains to be seen whether Nurkic or Diabate will be the first man off the bench. Diabate's recent deal would typically indicate an increased role in store, but Nurkic's $18 million cap hit would be a lot to spend on a third-string reserve.

With Diabate now on a traditional contract, second-round rookie K.J. Simpson remains the only rostered player currently on a two-way contract. However, Charlotte frequently sends 19-year-old rookie Tidjane Salaun on G-League assignments.