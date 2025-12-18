The Charlotte Hornets have been somewhat disappointing so far this season, currently sitting at 8-18 ahead of Thursday evening's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. While Kon Knueppel is enjoying one of the best guard seasons for a rookie in years, the Hornets have seen a dip in play from LaMelo Ball, as well as continued injury concerns for the All-Star point guard.

This being the case, some have floated Ball as a potential trade candidate as the deadline looms in February, and recently, NBA insider Michael Scotto of Hoopshype pointed out one team that reportedly inquired about Ball over the summer.

“Speaking of trade interest, the Toronto Raptors checked in on the availability of Ball over the summer, league sources told HoopsHype,” reported Scotto. “Ironically, Ball ran out of the tunnel with the Raptors before their game against the Hornets in Toronto on December 5th. Later in the game, he injured his ankle and has been out since.”

Indeed, a video of Ball running out of the tunnel with the Raptors recently went viral on social media, with some taking it as a sign that the point guard was looking to ingratiate himself with a new team.

It should be noted that Ball recently denied reports of his discontent with the Hornets organization, which drafted him back in 2020. The Hornets haven't exactly done a great job of surrounding Ball with a good supporting cast throughout his career, as Knueppel is the first real deadeye shooting threat that has been paired with Ball during his career.

In any case, there is a chance that Ball will be able to return from injury to the lineup for Thursday evening's home game against the Hawks. That contest is set to tip off at 7:00 pm ET from Charlotte.