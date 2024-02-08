Will Seth Curry find his way back to the Mavericks for a fourth time?

The Dallas Mavericks made a shocking move on Seth Curry at the NBA trade deadline. The Mavs traded Curry to the Charlotte Hornets in a deal for PJ Washington and two second-round picks. Now, fans on social media feel it for the thrice-traded sharpshooter.

Dallas fans react to the Seth Curry trade

Curry's first stint with the Mavericks came during the 2016-17 season. He averaged 12.8 points per game and shot 42.5% on three-pointers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2018. Then, the Mavs brought him back in 2019-20 to trade him again to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Things came full circle after Curry signed with Mavs during the 2023 offseason. However, his lack of production has caused Dallas to trade him for the third time in 2024. Here are some notable reactions from fans on X:

Poor Seth Curry is never gonna want to be a Mav again — MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) February 8, 2024

How many times are we gonna sign Seth Curry and then trade him? Jesus man https://t.co/5Ino4cMd33 — NinjaHipyPirate 🤘 (@NinjaHipyPirate) February 8, 2024

Seth Curry when it comes to the Mavs pic.twitter.com/Rf1dHEZetT — Est. 97 (@manny_man97) February 8, 2024

Curry ended his half-season Dallas stint with averages of 4.3 points per contest. Now, he will fight to make an impact on a struggling Hornets team. Meanwhile, the Mavs look to further stay afloat in the competitive Western Conference with the addition of PJ Washington.

Dallas is 28-23 and sits at eighth in the conference standings. The team continues to get outstanding production from perennial MVP candidate Luka Doncic. Doncic averages a league-leading 34.5 points per game to go with 8.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists.

In addition, the superstar guard receives help from former Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. One of Irving's former teammates could join him on the Mavs. Dallas is reportedly looking into signing Spencer Dinwiddie after his buyout from the Toronto Raptors.

As the NBA season reaches its midpoint, can the Mavericks keep themselves in playoff contention?