Miles Bridges is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, which comes as a surprise after suffering a bone bruise in his right knee. The Charlotte Hornets forward was initially expected to miss two weeks after being slated for a reevaluation. Instead, his timetable was accelerated after just a little over a week away. Fortunately for the Hornets, his return could be around the corner.

Hornets could use his production after dropping two in a row

The Hornets could use Bridges' production after losing their last two games to the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic, which was an NBA Cup competition. That dragged them down to the 11th out in the Eastern Conference after winning four of their 11 games this season. Bridges' versatility has been missed by this team, albeit just two games.

Bridges is normally tasked with guarding the team's best player and providing a spark on the offensive side of the ball as well. His value was why he signed a new deal over the offseason. Bridges averaged career-highs in both points and rebounds in his first season back with the team since his suspension the season prior. At the start of the 2024-25 season, Bridges got off to a slow start but had his best game so far against the Detroit Pistons. He just happened to get hurt in that one.

The injury bug has plagued the Hornets early on this season

Bridges' name on the injury report was just insult to injury. Mark Williams is yet to play a game this season with foot issues, Nick Richards with a rib cartilage fracture, and even Brandon Miller with a hamstring injury. Bridges name being added to the list shined a light on the depth that the Hornets have at their disposal, or lack thereof, at the wing/forward spots.

Charles Lee has preached a next-man-up mentality, and guys have stepped up to fill the holes left by the injury. Taj Gibson has soaked up some minutes at the five spot with both of Charlotte's centers sidelined. Rookie Tidjaun Salaun has filled in at the four and five. He still has room to grow as a scorer, but his high motor has made him a live body on the defensive side of the ball.

There is silver lining in all the drama

On the bright side, there haven't been any injuries that haven't been season-ending. Also, LaMelo Ball hasn't missed a single game yet this season through the first 11 games. After playing in 22 games in the 2023-24 season, he looks sharp so far this season. Ball is averaging 29.9 points so far and if he keeps that up, that'd be a career-high.

Despite the 4-7 record, there's plenty of season left to climb back up in the Eastern Conference standings. As time goes on, guys will get healthier and maybe we'll be able to see what this group looks like fully healthy. Miles Bridges coming back into the fold earlier than expected is great news. The more live bodies the better, especially as they get deeper into the season.