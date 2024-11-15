ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Bucks will head south to face the Charlotte Hornets. It will be a splash at the Spectrum Center as we share our NBA odds series and make a Bucks-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Bucks are coming off a 127-120 home win over the Detroit Pistons, while the Hornets are coming off a 114-89 shellacking at the hands of the Orlando Magic.

The Bucks swept the Hornets last season, winning by an average of 29.25 points. They also won the two games in Charlotte by an average of 21.5 points. Milwaukee has won five in a row in this series. Furthermore, they have gone 7-3 over 10 games against the Hornets, including 3-2 over five games in Charlotte.

Here are the Bucks-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Hornets NBA Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -4 (-108)

Moneyline: -174

Charlotte Hornets: +4 (-112)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 218.5 (-110)

Under: 218.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Hornets

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

TV: FDSS and FDSW

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks are dealing with two superstars with injury issues preventing them from reaching their full potential. Therefore, they need their players back soon.

The Bucks have been inconsistent in scoring, ranking 17th in points. They are also 11th in field-goal shooting, including 17th in three-point shooting percentage. The Bucks have struggled at the charity stripe, ranking 29th in free-throw shooting percentage. Substantially, they have done solid work on the boards, ranking 12th in rebounds. The Bucks have also taken care of the basketball, ranking 12th in turnovers. Likewise, they are still strong on the defensive end, ranking eighth in blocked shots.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be elite and is off to an excellent start. Amazingly, he is averaging 33.3 points and 12.1 rebounds per game while shooting 61.6 percent from the floor. Damian Lillard may not play as he is dealing with a concussion. If he returns, he will come in averaging 26 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor, including 34.8 percent from the triples.

Bobby Portis is also injured, dealing with an elbow injury. If he plays, he will come in averaging 12.9 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the floor. Brook Lopez looks like he is fading. So far, he is averaging 11 points per game while shooting 40.9 percent from the hardwood. Khris Middleton still has not suited up this season as he is dealing with a severe ankle injury. Unfortunately, he is at least a week away, possibly more.

The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetokounmpo can dominate this game on the boards and also prevent the Hornets from gaining any significant advantage. Then, they must force the Hornets into taking bad shots.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Things are starting to sour in Charlotte as Miles Bridges is injured, and it may shatter any hopes of competing for a playoff spot. Unfortunately, a team like this cannot afford too many injuries, especially when already struggling to score.

The Hornets are 25th in points. Moreover, they are 29th in field-goal shooting percentage, including 19th from beyond the arc. Charlotte has also been inconsistent at the charity stripe, ranking 14th in free-throw shooting percentage. However, their strength has been their ability on the boards, as the Hornets are currently seventh in rebounds. They have struggled to hold onto the basketball, ranking 22nd in turnovers. Likewise, their defense has been inconsistent, as they are 18th in blocked shots.

LaMelo Ball has been efficient this season. So far, he is averaging 29.9 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Brandon Miller has been good. Significantly, he is averaging 15.7 points per game. Tree Mann has a back injury and likely will not play. Therefore, Ball and Miller must pick up the slack, with Bridges and Mann both possibly not playing.

The Hornets will cover the spread if they can spread the floor and hit their shots. Then, they must stop Antetokounmpo and force the Bucks to turn to someone else.

Final Bucks-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are 4-7-1 against the spread, while the Hornets are 6-5 against the odds. Moreover, the Bucks are 2-4 against the spread on the road, while the Hornets are 3-3 against the odds at home. The Bucks are also 3-6-1 against the spread against the Eastern Conference, while the Hornets are 5-4 against the odds against their conference. Lastly, the Bucks are 0-2 against the spread when they have had less rest, while the Hornets lost their only game where they have had the rest advantage.

This all depends on health. If the Bucks do not get Lillard and Portis back, it will be tough for them to blow anyone out. If we assume one or both do not play, it will be tough to rely on them. Therefore, expect the Hornets to find a way to stay competitive in this game.

Final Bucks-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets +4 (-112)