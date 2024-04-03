Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford is stepping down at the conclusion of the 2023-24 NBA season and is working to finalize a front office role with the franchise, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Clifford, 62, was hired by the Hornets ahead of the 2022-23 season after the organization let go of James Borrego. Under Clifford's leadership last season, the Hornets went 27-55, missing the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season. This year has not been much better, as the veteran head coach has yet to surpass 20 wins with only seven games remaining.
Players and staff members were informed of Clifford's decision on Wednesday morning, and the organization will begin their search for a new head coach immediately.
Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee, Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn, and Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young are among the notable candidates for the position.
Hornets future after Steve Clifford
Clifford stepping down as the head coach of the Hornets is not all surprising given the change in leadership at the top of the organization. After NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan completed his sale of the team in August, it was expected that new co-owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin would look to complete a full overhaul of the franchise.
Although there was interest in having Clifford continue to lead the team from the sidelines, the veteran coach no longer held the desire to commit to this role on a year-to-year basis, per Woj. Now, the Hornets will get a head start in their coaching search ahead of the offseason, allowing them to evaluate the young minds across the league who could fit in well with the young talent on Charlotte's roster.
The Brooklyn Nets, who fired Jacque Vaughn during the season, and the Washington Wizards, who moved Wes Unseld Jr. into a front office role, will be two other teams looking to solidify who their next head coach will be during the offseason.
The Hornets, who currently own an 18-57 record entering Wednesday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, do have solid building blocks that make them a somewhat attractive destination for a new coach. All-Star guard LaMelo Ball, rookie forward Brandon Miller, and forward Miles Bridges are the three prominent names in Charlotte that represent the future of this franchise. The Hornets will also retain their 2024 first-round draft pick, which is expected to land inside the top five of this year's draft.
Charlotte has already begun making changes since the ownership of Schnall and Plotkin took over, as long-time executive Mitch Kupchak transitioned into an advisor role in February. Jeff Peterson took over as the new executive vice president of basketball operations for the Hornets.
Clifford, who is expected to join the Hornets' front office, will be involved with all aspects of the organization and will likely assist in the team's coaching search. The details of his new role with Charlotte are expected to be finalized in the upcoming weeks.