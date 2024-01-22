The Charlotte Hornets visit the Minnesota Timberwolves as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Hornets are 9-31 this season, and they have lost four of their last five games. The Hornets have also already lost to the Timberwolves this season. In that game, Terry Rozier led the team with 23 points while Miles Bridges had 22 of his own. The Hornets shot 48.4 percent from the field in the loss, and 48.0 percent from three. LaMelo Ball missed Saturday's game with an ankle injury, so his status for Monday is unclear.

The Timberwolves continue to be the best team in the Eastern Conference as they are 30-12. They are coming off a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, though. However, that loss ended a winning a streak. In the previous win over the Hornets, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert combined for 54 points, 19 rebounds, and five assists. Naz Reid had 23 off the bench, as well. Anthony Edwards was absent for the game, but he is ready to go Monday.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Timberwolves Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +730

Minnesota Timberwolves: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1150

Over: 219 (-110)

Under: 219 (-110)

How to Watch Hornets vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports North

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Hornets are going to have a tough time scoring the basketball in this game. However, the Timberwolves are not a great scoring team. Minnesota scores just 113.1 points per game this season. 10 of their 12 losses have come when they score less than 115 points. The Timberwolves scoring less than 115 is not a rare occurrence, so it can definitely happen in this game. If the Hornets can keep the Timberwolves to less than 115, they will at least cover the spread. Possibly even win the game.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Timberwolves are the best defensive team in the NBA. In their last five games, they have allowed 105 points or less in four of their last five games. On the season, the Timberwolves have allowed just 107.3 points per game. They are they only team to allow less than 110 per game. Minnesota also allows the lowest field goal percentage and sixth-lowest three-point percentage. With that, they also do a good job staying out of foul trouble. As long as the Timberwolves continue to play good defense, they will cover the spread.

Minnesota has allowed less than 110 points 25 times this season. In those games, they have a record of 23-2. I would not be surprised to see the Timberwolves allow less than 110 in this game. If they do that, the Timberwolves will almost certainly cover this spread and win the game.

Final Hornets-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

I have a feeling this game is going to hit the under. With that, the game does favor the underdog to cover the spread. However, I do not think the Hornets can come close if Ball sits this one out. A healthy Timberwolves team is dangerous and that is what they have. The spread is large, and it will be hard to cover. However, I will take the Timberwolves to cover this spread.

Final Hornets-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -14.5 (-110), Under 219 (-110)