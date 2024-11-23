ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for yet another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's NBA slate as we head to the Eastern Conference for this next matchup. The Charlotte Hornets will visit the Milwaukee Bucks with both teams coming in off recent wins. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Charlotte Hornets are currently 6-9 and coming into this game following a 123-121 OT win over the Detroit Pistons. While they've gone just 3-4 over their last seven games, they're already looking like a better squad from their mark a year ago and will look to beat the Bucks for the second time this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been struggling out of the gates and they'll face the Pacers before remaining at home and hosting the Hornets. They've picked things up, winning four of their last five games, but they'll have revenge on their minds as they try to even the score against the Hornets this season.

Here are the Hornets-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Bucks Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +295

Milwaukee Bucks: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Bucks

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Charlotte Hornets come into this game following a solid overtime win against the Detroit Pistons. Brandon Miller broke through with a career-high 38 points and assisted LaMelo Ball in leading the team with his performance. It was a gritty overtime win and the Hornets were clutch when it mattered most down the stretch. They're now 9-6 ATS on the season, but they'll have to overcome a 1-6 record on the road in order to have success in this one. They took down the Bucks 115-114 in their first meeting this season, so expect them to head into this game with their heads held high.

Alongside Miller and Ball, Miles Bridges has also seen an impressive start to the season and ranks third on the team in PPG (16.0) and RPG (6.5). He's very aggressive when playing on the low blocks and provides an athletic counterpart to Moussa Diabate in spreading the floor and closing out against three-point shooters. LaMelo Ball lead the charge in their last meeting against the Bucks with 26 points while going 11-11 from the line, so expect him to mount a similar attack on the rim as he tries to force Milwaukee's bigs into foul trouble.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the biggest surprises of the season thus far with their 6-9 record through their first 15 games. They've been dealing with injuries of their own and it's clear this team misses a huge part of their offense when Khris Middleton isn't on the floor. Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be ‘day-to-day', but the Bucks could certainly use his efforts given his recent 41-point outburst to lift them over the Bulls. Given the weight of where their season is at, expect Giannis to do everything in his power to make it on the floor in this one.

The Milwaukee Bucks are ranking near the league bottom in points and three-pointers made this season, which is a stern departure from their season last year. Given the championship experience on this roster, they're bound to turn things around sooner rather than later and once they're healthy, we should see this squad playing at a high level once again.

Final Hornets-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This will be another interesting game between these two teams with the Charlotte Hornets owning their only other meeting this season. While the Bucks shot a better number from three-point range during that contest, the Hornets managed to out-rebound the Bucks by a margin of 13. Giannis Antetokounmpo was in the lineup during that game, but the Hornets did a great job of boxing out and limiting his impact in the paint.

This game stands to be a different story, however, as the Bucks will likely put together a better effort in rebounding the ball. I don't see Giannis Antetokounmpo struggling in this contest if he's able to get the start, so we like the Milwaukee Bucks to cover this betting spread given their recent success.

Final Hornets-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -8.5 (-110)