The Hornets are having a rough year but have been winning heading into this game, while the Grizzlies are playing like one of the best teams in the NBA. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Hornets have had a rough season. They are 11-28 but have won three straight games entering this matchup in Memphis. They have some talent, with LaMelo Ball at point guard and Brandon Miller on the wing, but have struggled to find much help after that. They need all the help they can get in this matchup against the Grizzlies, especially on the road.

The Grizzlies have been red-hot this year and are among the best teams in the NBA. After finally being healthy, they have a 28-15 record and have won three straight games entering this matchup. This team hinges on what Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. can do as a duo, but the rest of the roster is filled with depth. This would be a great win to continue their winning streak.

Hornets-Grizzlies NBA odds

NBA Odds: Hornets-Grizzlies Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +12.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +490

Memphis Grizzlies: -12.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -670

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Southeast

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets' defense has been solid at best this year and a lone bright spot. They are 14th in scoring defense at 112.5 points per game, 16th in field goal defense at 46.5%, and seventh in three-point defense at 34.9%. Down low, Mark Williams leads the team in rebounds with 9.5 per game and in blocks with 1.1 per game.

Finally, six players are averaging at least one steal, with LaMelo Ball leading at 1.4 per game. The defense has been their biggest strength, but they are in for a rough matchup against an offense as good as the Grizzlies' has been. They should slow down the Grizzlies, but it will be a very tough matchup on the road.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets have been awful on offense this season. They are 28th in scoring at 107.1 points per game, 30th in field goal percentage at 42.9%, and 25th in three-point percentage at 34.4%. Six different Hornets are averaging over double digits, with LaMelo Ball leading the team with 29.9 points per game. Ball also leads the Hornets in assists at 7.6 per game. Ball is the engine that makes this offense go.

Brandon Miller is another key player and will challenge the Grizzlies on the wing and down low. Miller is also second in scoring at 21 points per game. Thanks to Ball and Miller, the Hornets can score at least a little bit against the Grizzlies because they have not been a great scoring defense. The Hornets will need a lot of help in this game.

The Grizzlies' offense has been great this year. They are first in scoring at 123.1 points per game, fifth in field goal percentage at 48.4%, and 10th in three-point shooting at 37% from behind the arc. Six players on the Grizzlies are averaging over double digits in scoring, and Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the team in scoring with 22.6 points per game.

Ja Morant is second in scoring with 21.5 points per game and leads the team with 7.7 assists per game. Jackson Jr. and Morant make this offense go, and with both healthy and able to spread the ball around, they should score on this Timberwolves defense. Minnesota has a great defense, but the Grizzlies should succeed on that side because those two are running the offense.

The Grizzlies' defense has been great this season. They are 19th in points allowed, at 114.9 per game, second in total field goal percentage, at 44.7% from the field, and fourth in three-point percentage defense, at 34.8% from behind the arc. Zach Edey leads the team in rebounds at 7.3 per game, and Santi Aldama is second with seven per game.

Then, three players average at least one block, with Jackson Jr. leading with 1.7 per game. Finally, five players average at least one steal per game, and Jackson Jr. is also the leader in steals with 1.5. The Grizzlies should be able to defend the Hornets because they have been awful in trying to score this season. This is a great matchup for the Grizzlies to take advantage of.

Final Hornets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies are the better and more complete team. You can trust Ja Morant to lead the offense and Jaren Jackson Jr. to lead the defense. The Hornets can not do much on the offensive side of the ball, and despite their defense, the dam is going to break. The Grizzlies will win and cover in this matchup easily, despite the Hornets playing much better recently.

Final Hornets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -12.5 (-106)