The Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night in the NBA Cup. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Nets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Hornets-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Nets Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +132

Brooklyn Nets: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, YES Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets are not playing all that bad to begin the season. They are doing a pretty good job keeping themselves in basketball games, and a lot of that is their defensive play. In their last five games, the Hornets have allowed under 110 points per game. Along with that, Charlotte has beaten the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks. If they can be strong on the defensive end of the floor, the Hornets will be able to win.

LaMelo Ball is the key for the Hornets Tuesday night. He is fifth in the NBA with 29.7 points per game, and 12th with 6.7 assists. In nine games this month, Ball has scored 30 or more points six times. He also has six or more assists in seven of those nine games. he facilitates the offense well, and he can score at will. He does take a lot of shots, so if the Hornets want to win, they need Ball to shoot much better.

The Nets, as a team, allow opponents to shoot 48.5 percent from the field. That is the third-highest in the NBA when it comes to opponent shooting percentage. Teams do attempt the third-fewest shots per game against them, but the Nets still do not do a great job defending. The Hornets have to take advantage of this. If they can hit their shots, which they should be able to, the Hornets will win.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Brooklyn should be able to hit their shots in this game. The Hornets allow opponents to have the seventh-highest field goal percentage this season. With that, opponents average the eighth-fewest turnovers against the Hornets this season. Charlotte lets opponents hit their shots, and that is not good news against Brooklyn. If the Nets get hot, they are going to win.

Cam Thomas is the player to watch in Brooklyn. Thomas leads the team in scoring with 24.6 points per game. He does not rack up many other statistics, but if opposing teams are not careful, he will put up 30+ points. He shoots 45.8 percent from the field, and he takes 17.8 field goals per game. If he can knock down his shots on Tuesday night, the Nets will be in good position to win the game.

Brooklyn has lost five of their last six games. However, two of the losses are against the New York Knicks, two were against the Boston Celtics, and one was against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets have not had an easy stretch of games, but the Hornets are a beatable team. Point being, do not look to deep into their losing streak. The Nets may not be good enough to beat the good teams, but they can win any game against the mid and low-tier teams.

Final Hornets-Nets Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. Cam Thomas vs. LaMelo Ball can be very fun to watch. I will take the Nets to win the game straight up, though.

Final Hornets-Nets Prediction & Pick: Nets ML (-156)