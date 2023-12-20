Hornets vs. Pacers prediction, odds, pick how to watch - 12/20/2023

Charlotte and Indiana square off for an Eastern Confrence matchup. Check out our NBA odds series for our Hornets-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Indiana Pacers for an Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday night. Below is our NBA odds series as ClutchPoints hands out a Hornets-Pacers prediction and pick.

Charlotte (7-18) will look to break a five-game losing streak after falling to the Toronto Raptors 114-99 on Monday night. The Hornets were without several key pieces, including Miles Bridges, who was denied entry into Canada due to his ongoing lawsuit. Charlotte competed through most of the evening, but the Raptors eventually pulled away in the end thanks to a 35-18 fourth quarter. Nonetheless, the Hornets leaned on Terry Rozier, who led the team with 22 points, seven assists, and three steals.

Meanwhile, the Pacers (13-12) find themselves in a slump following their In-Season Tournament Finals appearance a couple of weeks ago. Indiana has now dropped four straight games after losing to the red-hot Los Angeles Clippers, 151-127. Tyrese Haliburton had his worst game of the season as he finished with just eight points, the first time he failed to score in double-figures this season. Nonetheless, his teammates carried the slack as seven Pacers scored above 10 points, led by sophomore Bennedict Mathurin, who tallied a season-high 34 points off the bench.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel. NBA Odds: Hornets-Pacers Odds Charlotte Hornets: +9.5 (-106) Indiana Pacers: -9.5 (-114) Over: 248 (-110) Under: 248 (-110) How to Watch Hornets vs. Pacers Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Indiana Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial) Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread The Hornets are 10-15 against the spread but have covered in just four of their 11 road games so far. They are also just 4-7 as away underdogs this season. Charlotte has been double-digit underdogs five times this year and has covered just once. Hornets games have gone above the over/under in 14 of their 25 games, including seven of 11 on the road. Charlotte aims to snap a five-game slide, its longest losing streak of the season so far. The Hornets are looking to repeat their performance in their first encounter with the Pacers this season, where they won at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 125-124, in early November. Despite being several key pieces down, the Hornets remained competitive against the Raptors for a majority of the game. With LaMelo Ball still out, Terry Rozier should continue to lead the Hornets with his scoring and playmaking. Since returning from a nine-game absence in November, Rozier has averaged 23.5 points on 47.3 percent shooting from the field and 41.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Ball is still recovering from a right ankle sprain, while starting center Mark Williams is still nursing a back injury. Gordon Hayward sat out due to a stomach virus but has been upgraded to probable and should be a go for Wednesday. Miles Bridges should also return against the Pacers after being a healthy scratch on Monday when the Canadian government denied his entry to the country due to his lawsuit.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Meanwhile, the Pacers are an even 13-13 against the spread so far and has covered in seven of their 13 games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season. They are, however, just 4-5 when favored at home and failed to cover their lone game as 10-point favorites. Pacers games have also gone over the points total in 19 of their 26 games, including nine of their 13 at home.

The Pacers have been in a slump since their breakout party at the In-Season Tournament. Indiana won its first game since returning from Las Vegas — and it's against the Pistons, so it doesn't really count. Since then, the team has lost four in a row.

Tyrese Haliburton has also hit a wall since the In-Season Tournament. The rising star is averaging just 15.8 points on 40.4 percent field goal shooting, including 33.3 percent three-point shooting over his last four outings. Playing against a depleted Hornets team that also owns one of the worst defenses in the NBA should help the rising star get back on track.

Myles Turner missed Indiana's previous game versus the Clippers and is listed as questionable for Tuesday due to hamstring soreness. Jalen Smith (heel), who has missed the Pacers' last nine games, is also questionable, though he did reportedly practice on Tuesday.

Final Hornets-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Pacers should take the win and cover the spread in this one. Tyrese Haliburton should be in for a huge night after a subpar stretch. Indiana should also be eager to break out of its funk as it takes its No. 1 rated offense against one of the league's worst defenses. Take the over as well, as the Pacers' high-octane offense should take the point total above the over/under.

Final Hornets-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers: -9.5 (-114); Over 248 (-110)