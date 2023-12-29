Bradley Beal returns back to the Suns' lineup against Charlotte.

We're set to bring you yet another prediction and pick for today's NBA slate as we head out West for another cross-conference matchup between two teams needed a win. The Charlotte Hornets (7-22) will take on the Phoenix Suns (15-15) as the two square off for meeting one of two on the season. Check out our NBA odds series for our Hornets-Suns prediction and pick.

The Charlotte Hornets are currently fourth in the Southeast Division and they're one of the bottom-three teams in the Eastern Conference. They've lost their last nine consecutive games heading into this one and most recently dropped to the Lakers 112-133 on LeBron's birthday. They'll hope to snap their skid against a struggling Suns team as massive underdogs.

The Phoenix Suns are currently tenth in the Western Conference and they're looking to save their season before it starts taking a turn for the worst. The Suns have won four of their last 12 games and they're needing to find a win streak after posting a 129-113 win against the Rockets in their last game. They'll be double-digit favorites hoping to climb above .500 with a win here.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Suns Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +16 (-108)

Phoenix Suns: -16 (-112)

Over: 230.5 (-112)

Under: 230.5 (-108)

How to Watch Hornets vs. Suns

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: Regional Coverage, NBA League Pass

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

The Charlotte Hornets have been hit by a serious injury bug this season and not much is going right for them at this point of the campaign. With two center pieces in Gordon Hayward and Mark Williams out to injury, the Hornets have been struggling to find production on the offensive end of the floor. While they can create shots with Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges, they're lacking shooting and depth in the paint with key players out. They'll need to space the floor against this long Suns team if they want to have a chance at covering. If Terry Rozier can heat up from three, Miles Bridges should do enough in rebounding the ball to give the Hornets some second-chance opportunities.

With the Suns playing on their home court, the Hornets will need to come out firing from the jump if they want to stay competitive in this one. With the endless scoring options on the opposing side, the Hornets could struggled to fight their way back if they find themselves in a hole early. Still, Miles Bridges will be the most athletic big man on the court and he could see some success rebounding against Phoenix if they start sleeping on the boards.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Things have been tough for the Phoenix Suns lately and they've gone from favorites in the West to towing the line for a playoff spot. They certainly haven't lived up to their lofty expectations and it's been tough to see them play without a fully healthy lineup. Well, they'll be taking a huge step in the right direction tonight with the return of Bradley Beal following his re-injury. He missed just over two weeks with the ankle sprain and they've felt his absence for much of the season. It'll be interesting to see how prepared he is ahead of this one, but the betting lines indicate he should make an impact for his team immediately.

This will be a big game for the Phoenix Suns as they'll be returning a healthy team to the floor. Kevin Durant is coming off a triple-double performance and they've got their last convincing win to build some momentum off of. If they can seamlessly insert Bradley Beal into the lineup and get him playing at a high level again, there's no reason this Phoenix team shouldn't drastically improve their position in the standings. Look for Beal to take it easy in his return game as Durant takes the heap of the scoring load once again.

Final Hornets-Suns Prediction & Pick

This will be a fun game to watch as Bradley Beal makes his return and we're hoping he can remain healthy for the future. The Hornets don't have much of a chance to win this game without Hayward and Williams and with another scoring threat in Beal to worry about, Charlotte could struggle to find offense and mount sustainable defense.

For our prediction, we'll roll with the Phoenix Suns to cover the spread in Beal's return game. We're not sure how limited he will be in terms of minutes played, but simply having him back in the mix should be a huge morale boost for this Suns team moving forward.

Final Hornets-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -16 (-112)