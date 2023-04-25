Since being drafted with the second overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been a star. Sometime in the near future, he will look to have a contract that has matched his impact on the field.

Heading into the 2023 campaign, Nick Bosa will be playing on the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. With the season quickly approaching, the two sides are still yet to reach a new deal. While a deal is not yet in place, the 49ers have no intentions of moving on from Bosa. During a recent meeting with the media, San Francisco GM John Lynch made this clear.

On Monday, Lynch was asked if Nick Bosa could be a potential trade candidate for the 49ers. In response, he stated, “That hotline is closed. That never opened,” via The Athletic’s David Lombardi.

With the response given by Lynch, it is made certain that Nick Bosa’s future remains in San Francisco. He is not a player that they would look to move on from through a trade.

Through his four seasons in the NFL, Nick Bosa has already cemented himself as one of the NFL’s premier talents off of the edge. Over 51 career games, he has recorded 156 total tackles, 116 solo tackles, 56 tackles for loss, 43 sacks, and eight forced fumbles.

This past season, Nick Bosa took his game to new heights. Over 16 games, he recorded 51 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 48 quarterback hits, and a league-leading 18.5 sacks. With his performance, he was named the defensive player of the year.

Heading into 2023, Bosa looks to once again play a key role in the 49ers’ defense. Given her performance, a major contract extension could be on the way.